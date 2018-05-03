Leonard calls for public inquiry following man's suicide

BBC

Scottish Labour has renewed calls for a public inquiry into mental health services at NHS Tayside, accusing the government of silence over the issue.

Party leader Richard Leonard raised the case of David Ramsay, who took his life in 2016 at the age of 50, during first minister's questions at Holyrood.

Mr Ramsay killed himself four days after he was twice rejected for treatment at the Carseview psychiatric unit at Ninewells in Dundee.

His family has been campaigning for a public inquiry into services at NHS Tayside and were present in the Holyrood chamber.

Ms Sturgeon said her "deep condolences" went out to Mr Ramsay's family and that the government had been in contact with them.

On the individual case, she said it would be up to the law officers to order a fatal accident inquiry.