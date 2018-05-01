Holyrood Live report

Ms Dugdale highlights a Scottish government report published last year which found victims believe the court process is "utterly humiliating".

The Labour MSP goes on to detail one specific case of a rape victim, that she has checked with the Parliament that is not sub judice.

BBC

The police were called for the victim and that was not a decision made by herself after the rape. She was awake for 48 hours from then while she gave statements.

Later, she was told the perpetrator had been released on bail and the courts would be in touch regarding a trial.

This was the first time the possibility of going to trial hit her, and she wondered: "How will I be strong enough to answer questions?"

When the victim was told it would be possible to withdraw from the process if she needed to, she described a sense of relief.

But when she was alerted to the change in policy and it because clear she might be forced to give evidence, she immediately panicked.

The victim has said that, if she was to go back to the point of the police first being contacted, knowing she would be unable to withdraw from facing her attacker in court, she might not have reported the crime at all.