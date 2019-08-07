Tory MSP calls for inquiry into justice secretary

That's all from Holyrood Live on 24 January 2018.

The Scottish Conservatives demanded an independent investigation be carried out over Justice Secretary Michael Matheson preventing Scotland's top police officer from returning to work while misconduct allegations are being probed.

Tory MSP Margaret Mitchell claimed that intervention was "without doubt the most serious example of the SNP Government's abuse of power".

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson

Mr Matheson had raised questions with watchdogs at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) after they informed him a decision had been made to end Chief Constable Phil Gormley's leave of absence.

Following the Justice Secretary's intervention, the decision was reversed - with Mr Gormley informed of this as he was travelling back to Scotland. M

Mr Matheson insisted to MSPs that what he had done had been "entirely legitimate".