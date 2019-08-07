Scotland's health secretary defends children's ward closure

That's all from us here at Holyrood Live on Tuesday 23 January.

Health secretary described the decision to close a hospital children's ward as one of the most difficult she has had to make.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Shona Robison confirmed on Friday that child in-patient and day care services at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley would move to Glasgow.

She told the Scottish Parliament today that there was "overwhelming clinical support" for the move.

Join us tomorrow for a committee on transport, two Scottish Conservative debates on justice and a members' debate on adverse childhood experiences.