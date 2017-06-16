Holyrood Live report

The issue may be resolved for now, but last year Energy firm SSE selected its preferred "corridor" for an upgraded powerline between Beauly in the Highlands and Kintore in Aberdeenshire.

The existing line was to be reinforced so it can carry more electricity.

The corridor was the area of land in which the route of the upgraded line would be built. SSE made its selection from three possible corridors.

The company said it has sought to avoid historic sites and landscapes, such as Culloden Battlefield and Bennachie.

The battlefield is near Inverness, while Bennachie is a hill with a number of distinctive rocky tops in Aberdeenshire.

SE said consent for the upgraded line could be sought from the Scottish government in 2019.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has previously raised concerns about the line being routed close to historic sites, such as Culloden Battlefield and the nearby Clava Cairns.

A Jacobite force led by Bonnie Prince Charlie was defeated at Culloden by a government army in April 1746.