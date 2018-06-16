Glasgow School of Art fire latest

Architect Alan Dunlop, an alumnus of the Glasgow School of Art, told BBC Radio Scotland that he learned of the fire when friends in the United States began contacting him at 04:00.

"I thought they'd sent me a mistake - they'd regurgitated something from four years ago. I couldn't believe that it had happened so soon," he said.

Getty Images

He said photos posted online suggest the internationally-recognised building has been "completely gutted".

"I can't see any restoration possible for the building itself but I hope something can be saved and it can be brought back into life," he added.