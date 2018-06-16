Glasgow School of Art fire latest
- Glasgow's world-renowned School of Art is gutted by a huge blaze
- It comes four years after part of the building was destroyed by fire
- Fire fighters are expected to be at the scene for days
- Major disruption is being caused to Glasgow city centre with multiple road closures
- There have been no reports of casualties resulting from the blaze which was reported at 23:30 on Friday
By Steven Brocklehurst, Laura Pettigrew, Deirdre Kelly and Nichola Rutherford
'I thought it was a mistake'
Architect Alan Dunlop, an alumnus of the Glasgow School of Art, told BBC Radio Scotland that he learned of the fire when friends in the United States began contacting him at 04:00.
"I thought they'd sent me a mistake - they'd regurgitated something from four years ago. I couldn't believe that it had happened so soon," he said.
He said photos posted online suggest the internationally-recognised building has been "completely gutted".
"I can't see any restoration possible for the building itself but I hope something can be saved and it can be brought back into life," he added.
'It's just a shell of building'
Catriona Renton
BBC Scotland reporter
I'm afraid the famous school of art building behind me is just a shell of a building.
It was due to have reopened next year after a devastating fire four years ago.
There was a multi-million pound project, with big names such a Brad Pitt and Peter Capaldi, willing this place to open again and now this has happened.
'This building is part of the fabric of the city'
SNP MP Alison Thewliss spoke to BBC Scotland at the scene
The MP for Glasgow Central praised the work done by the emergency services and described the fire as a "huge blow" for staff and students at the art school.
No students, or art work were in the building
Unlike four years ago, art students were not using the now fire-ravaged building for their degree work.
Graduating student exhibitions took place at the nearby McLellan Galleries and the Glasgow School of Art's Reid Building.
'This is a very sad morning in the city of Glasgow'
The devastating fire that engulfed the Glasgow School of Art has sparked shock in Glasgow, across Scotland and around the world.
"This is a very sad morning in the city of Glasgow," said Nicola Sturgeon.
Scotland's former makar, Liz Lochhead, who studied at the art school, told the BBC she was "emotional" at the news.
"When you think of Grenfell you feel anger as well as grief," she said.
"With this, you feel great bafflement as if the god of fire is telling us, you cannot steal back from us something we have earmarked."
Billy Connolly visits the scene of the fire
'Surreal, awful twist of fate'
Scottish artist and Mackintosh expert Lachlan Goudie said he was "devastated" by the fire.
Goudie, who recently presented a TV documentary to mark Charles Rennie Mackintosh's 150th anniversary, said scaffolding had still surrounded the art school building from the fire in 2014.
He said: "I was on the scaffolding just a few weeks ago for the documentary and it was kind of traumatic to be standing there, surrounding the ruins of the once-burnt school.
"But there was a sense of optimism."
Goudie said: "I was looking at the fixtures, the windows, the way that everything seemed to have been cleaned and brought back to life with care and sensitivity.
"For this to happen just feels like one of those terrible, awful, surreal twists of fate that happen to other people."
Goudie said "The Mac" was his great masterpiece and is deservedly internationally-recognised as a triumph of British architecture.
He said for this to happen again is "frankly gutting".
Avoid the area - fire chief urges
Fifty firefighters are still working on the blaze, which broke out at about 23:20 Friday and spread to the nearby O2 ABC.
The fire is causing disruption in nearby streets including;
The public has been advised to avoid these areas "at this present time".
Salvation Army assisting emergency services at fire scene
How the world came to love Glasgow School of Art
When Mackintosh's Glasgow School of Art building was first unveiled in 1899, the half-finished building was deeply unpopular.
The art school's maverick director, Fra Newberry, had chosen 31-year-old Charles Rennie Mackintosh as the architect, despite him not being a partner in his firm and having only designed a couple of previous buildings.
Newberry wanted to bring some of the young artist's style into his new art school building but the original budget only covered half of the plans and it was opened half-finished.
It was deeply unpopular, seeming to lack symmetry or logic.
Mackintosh was not invited to the opening ceremony.
Water pumped from River Clyde to fight School of Art fire
Earlier, firefighters used a high-volume water pump from the River Clyde to tackle the blaze at the Glasgow School of Art.
The operation led to a number of road closures in the city centre.
ABC venue badly damaged
The ABC on Sauchiehall Street backs on to the school of art. Its domed roof appears to have completely collapsed as the fire spread from the art school building.
The ABC has been a place of entertainment in various guises for almost 150 years.
The site was home to museum, an ice skating rink, a circus and a dance hall before it became a cinema in the 1920s.
The building was largely reconstructed to become ABC's flagship Glasgow cinema in 1929.
It was a huge one-screen cinema, seating 2,400 people.
In 1967, it was extended to include a second screen and a decade later it was awkwardly divided into four screening rooms.
However, the rise of the muliplexes in the 1980s led to the demise of the ABC cinema in 1999.
In 2009 it emerged as a music venue and nightclub.
'It's tragic to have another fire here'
The morning after
Graham Fraser, BBC news website
Parts of Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street look normal for a Saturday morning. The rain falls heavily on top of chip boxes, the remnants providing breakfast for many a hungry bird.
But the presence of fire engines, police officers, bewildered passers-by and an acrid smell of smoke in the air indicate this is far from normal.
Smoke still billows from the Glasgow School of Art, the Campus nightclub and the O2 ABC venue, with all the streets around the area closed.
Once again, the people of Glasgow are watching on as one of its most famous buildings is on fire.
Once again, the words "so sad" are heard on every corner.
Firefighters still pumping water at scene
'It's devastating, it's heartbreaking"
People in Glasgow react as they see flames and plumes of smoke engulf the world-renowned Mackintosh building in the city centre.
Fire devastates art school - four years on from similar blaze
Glasgow's world-renowned School of Art has been gutted by another huge blaze, four years after part of the building was destroyed by fire.
Flames ripped through the celebrated Mackintosh building after it caught fire at about 23:20 on Friday.
The blaze spread to nearby buildings, including the Campus nightclub and O2 ABC music venue, which suffered "extensive damage".
There are not thought to have been any injuries.