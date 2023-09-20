PA Media Copyright: PA Media The Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, issued the Section 35 Order Image caption: The Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, issued the Section 35 Order

This is the first time since the advent of devolution that the UK government has used a Section 35 Order.

It was issued on the basis that UK Ministers think the gender reform bill will have a negative impact on British law.

In this case, the law is the 2010 Equality Act, which MSPs are not allowed to change.

The 2010 Act applies in Scotland, England and Wales, setting out different "protected characteristics" including those of sex and gender reassignment, and underpins the rights and protections afforded to these groups.

UK Ministers have successfully challenged Holyrood legislation before - but on the basis that MSPs have exceeded their powers.