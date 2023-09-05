Humza Yousaf
Live

Humza Yousaf reveals programme for government

  1. Welcome

    Humza Yousaf will reveal the new programme for government at Holyrood
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Humza Yousaf will reveal the new programme for government at Holyrood

    Welcome to our live coverage of Humza Yousaf's programme for government.

    The first minister says childcare will be at the centre of his government's policy agenda for the coming year.

    The SNP leader will reveal his new programme for government at Holyrood from 2.20pm after today's topical questions.

    You can watch the statement and debate here with us, just click on the play icon at the top of this page.

    We'll bring you reports and analysis throughout the afternoon so stick with us.

