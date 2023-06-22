PA Media Copyright: PA Media Humza Yousaf will field questions from opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs during FMQs Image caption: Humza Yousaf will field questions from opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs during FMQs

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.

We'll bring you all the action from Holyrood, with updates and analysis.

FMQs gets under way at 12pm and you can watch the proceedings by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.