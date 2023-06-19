Starmer sets out Labour's energy plans

Sir Keir begins his speech by saying that nobody should doubt "the tide in Scotland is turning". He says the Labour Party's clean energy plans will create half a million new jobs, with 50,000 of them in Scotland. These generate growth across the\ncountry, he says, and "end the suffocating cost of living crisis and get Putin’s boot off our\nthroat with real energy security". The plans will create a "stronger, more secure Britain", he adds, with cheaper bills and clean electricity by 2030.
Background: What is the Scottish government's policy?
Scotland's SNP government announced a "presumption" against new oil and gas exploration as part of its new energy strategy earlier this year.
Ministers have said they can no longer support the previous position of "maximising economic recovery" of fossil fuel reserves.
Licensing new developments in the sector is reserved to Westminster.
The Scottish government's plan for the energy sector over the next 20 years is focused on boosting renewables.
It supports "the fastest possible just transition" away from oil and gas, and has a long-standing opposition to new nuclear projects.
Background: Where does Labour currently stand on energy?
At the party's conference last September, Labour set out plans to make the UK the first major economy in the world to generate all of its electricity without using fossil fuels.
Sir Keir Starmer said achieving zero carbon energy by 2030 would be a key priority if he wins the next general election.
He told the BBC it was a "difficult" goal but "absolutely doable".
But he said fossil fuels may be used as a "fall back" if it cannot be achieved by the end of the decade, with an emergency capacity of 0.7% of fossil fuel electricity production kept on stand by.
Labour has subsequently pledged to block all new domestic oil and gas developments and invest in renewables if it wins power.
