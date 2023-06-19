Starmer sets out Labour's energy plans

Sir Keir begins his speech by saying that nobody should doubt "the tide in Scotland is turning".

He says the Labour Party's clean energy plans will create half a million new jobs, with 50,000 of them in Scotland.

These generate growth across the country, he says, and "end the suffocating cost of living crisis and get Putin’s boot off our throat with real energy security".

The plans will create a "stronger, more secure Britain", he adds, with cheaper bills and clean electricity by 2030.