First Minister's Questions: Delays to A9 upgrades

Yousaf reiterates that the new transport team is looking at the timetable of the A9 dualling. The FM says he takes the criticisms from CECA very seriously and insists their comments will be reflected on. "We have a proud track record of investing in infrastructure projects here in Scotland," he says.
FM insists new team is looking at A9 timetable
Ross presses Yousaf on withdrawn A9 question
Ross points out the question on the A9 timetable was lodged on Monday - hours before the government's new transport team was announced - but it was then withdrawn.
He quotes the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Scotland who said Transport Scotland were "the worst client to work for in the UK".
The Scottish Tory leader asks if the first minister has full confidence in Transport Scotland and again asks why the question was withdrawn.
FM highlights new transport team put in place
The first minister explains the question was withdrawn as a new government transport team has been in place.
The transport brief in the Scottish government has been restored to cabinet level.
Yousaf has added it to the portfolio of Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary Màiri McAllan, with experienced MSP Fiona Hyslop to return to government in a junior ministerial role.
The first minister then goes on to make his first reference to Boris Johnson saying: "Today of all days, the Conservatives should understand the value of accurate statements made to this Parliament."
Why was A9 timetable announcement withdrawn, asks Ross
Douglas Ross says that last year, deaths on the A9 were at a 20-year high and he says only a mile a year has been dualled.
The Scottish Tory leader reminds the first minister that he had pledged to dual the A9 as the first thing he did when he took office.
He quotes campaigner Laura Hansler, who lives in Kincraig, near Aviemore, who asked at Holyrood "where are these promises?"
Ross asks why an announcement on the A9 procurement timetable - which was set to be heard in Parliament earlier this week - was withdrawn.
FM highlights £430m of investment into the A9
Humza Yousaf begins by saying his thoughts are with every family that has seen a tragic loss of life on the A9.
The first minister insists there has been action since 2007, with £430m of investment in the road.
There are dualled sections already, he adds, saying the commitment to completely dualling the A9 is absolute.
Yousaf tells the chamber work is ongoing to update the new timescale for completion and this will be revealed after the summer recess.
Background: 'Years of warning' over A9 dualling timescale
Civil engineers said they knew for years a target to dual the A9 from Inverness to Perth by 2025 would not be met.
The Scottish government committed to the date in 2011, when the project was predicted to cost £3bn.
In February this year, the then transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable".
She said the project had been hit by delays caused by the Covid pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.
'How many more people have to die?' - Ross
Douglas Ross raises the issue of the A9, "one of the most dangerous roads in the country".
The Scottish Conservative leader points out that the SNP promised to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth in their 2007 manifesto 16 years ago.
He says campaigners were in parliament yesterday.
Ross holds up the Inverness Courier which he says highlighted the A9 dualling failure with a tombstone on its front cover earlier this year.
He quotes a later edition of the paper: "The Scottish government has no update on its dualling project, leaving us all to ask, how many more people have to die?"
FMQs gets under way...
Humza Yousaf sits poised and ready for the political fray and Douglas Ross gets to his feet to begin this week's first minister's questions.
What can we expect from this week's FMQs?
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
It’s been a week of massive political stories, but of the sort which leaders might end up tiptoeing around at first minister’s questions.
Douglas Ross would no doubt love a chance to bring up Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest (and subsequent release without charge) by police investigating the SNP’s finances.
However he knows that Humza Yousaf would love a chance to bring up the spectacular downfall of Boris Johnson, no longer even an MP let alone prime minister.
And on both counts, the presiding officer will be watching with an eagle eye for any submissions which don’t relate specifically to the business of the Scottish government.
So it may well fall to some enterprising backbenchers to try to sneak in a dig about the fortunes of former party leaders, while the current ones focus on the bread and butter issues of the day.
And there is no shortage of those, from the threat of junior doctors going on strike to the dualling of the A9.
