Nicola Sturgeon
Sturgeon in custody and 'cooperating with police'

  1. What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

    A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon said:

    "Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11th June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

    "Nicola has consistently said she would cooperate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so."

  2. Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the investigation into SNP finances

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon's arrest.

    Police confirmed on Sunday a 52-year-old woman was being questioned in relation to the investigation into the SNP's finances.

    Read more here while we bring you the latest reaction.

