Deposit return scheme statement to MSPs

UK ministers rejected Humza Yousaf's request for them to rethink their decision to exclude glass from Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme.

The first minister wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning that the scheme would be in "grave danger" without glass included.

The UK government replied that it had given the Scottish government a "practical solution to proceed" with cans and plastic bottles only.

We will learn the Scottish government's decision on whether or not to proceed at 2.50pm.

Last week, the UK government approved a partial exemption to the Internal Market Act for the deposit scheme, but stipulated glass could not be part of it.

The firm set up to run deposit return, Circularity Scotland, said the scheme is still viable without glass.