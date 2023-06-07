Deposit return scheme statement to MSPs

In just over ten minutes we're expecting Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater to begin her statement on the controversial Deposit Return Scheme. Will the Scottish government shelve the scheme or carry on without glass? We'll find out shortly and if you want to watch the statement just click on the play icon at the top of the page.
Not long to go until the DRS statement...
How did we get to this glass impasse?
UK ministers rejected Humza Yousaf's request for them to rethink their decision to exclude glass from Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme.
The first minister wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warning that the scheme would be in "grave danger" without glass included.
The UK government replied that it had given the Scottish government a "practical solution to proceed" with cans and plastic bottles only.
We will learn the Scottish government's decision on whether or not to proceed at 2.50pm.
Last week, the UK government approved a partial exemption to the Internal Market Act for the deposit scheme, but stipulated glass could not be part of it.
The firm set up to run deposit return, Circularity Scotland, said the scheme is still viable without glass.
Is glass important to Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme?
We'll find out shortly if ths Scottish government has decided to scrap its deposit return DRS, after Westminster refused to give the green light for glass to be included.
The DRS will see a surcharge added to the price of single-use products such as glass, which will be refunded when they are recycled.
However, the UK government said this would differ too much from their scheme which is set to be rolled out in 2025.
The Scottish government's Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has called this an attempt to sabotage the plans, adding the scheme had been "shot down" by Westminster.
In a statement to parliament she said that not including glass in plans made "no sense".
The scheme had originally been due to launch in Scotland in July last year but has twice been delayed amid concern about its implementation from many businesses which would be affected.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the latest twist in the deposit return scheme saga.
Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater is due to update parliament on the Scottish government's decision whether or not to continue DRS without glass or shelve the plan.
Join us for reports and analysis of her statement which is due to start at 2.50pm.
You can watch the statement with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.