Humza Yousaf
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
19
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Paul McLaren

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Neil Gray, Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison walk to FMQs
    Copyright: PA Media

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.

    You can watch it here with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.

    As ever we'll bring you reports and analysis throughout the session.

Back to top