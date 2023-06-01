Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions. You can watch it here with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page. As ever we'll bring you reports and analysis throughout the session.
Live Reporting
Paul McLaren
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
You can watch it here with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.
As ever we'll bring you reports and analysis throughout the session.