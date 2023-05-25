Police Scotland racism statement 'monumental' - Yousaf

On Wednesday, Rhys Bennett was jailed for the rape and murder of mother-of-two Jill Barclay, a crime the judge described as "medieval" in its barbarity.
She was attacked and burned while still alive in Aberdeen last year.
Bennett, 23, admitted the crimes and was told he would spend at least 24 years in prison.
The judge said he would have faced at least 29 years in prison had it not been for his age and early guilty plea.
FM defends judicial independence after Rhys Bennett sentencing
Tory MSP Russell Findlay turns to the jailing of Rhys Bennett for the rape and murder of Jill Barclay.
The Tory MSP says Bennett's prison sentence was reduced due to new under-25 sentencing guidelines.
He asks if the FM thinks they should be applied "no matter how wicked and barbaric the crime".
These are matters left to the independent judiciary, replies Humza Yousaf.
He says that must be the case even in the "most henious and despicable cases" such as the case of Jill Barclay.
Arran is 'perfect example' of government's marine aims, says Yousaf
Ross Greer of the Scottish Greens asks the FM about what impact
the Scottish government’s Nature Restoration Fund is having on communities in
Arran.
The FM says the fund will provide £65m over the course of the
current parliament, helping to restore nature and address climate change.
A total of £430,00 from the scheme has been awarded to
three projects on Arran, which all bring benefits for both nature and local
communities, he says.
Greer highlights the success of Lamlash Bay’s ‘No Take
Zone’ – protecting the marine environment and boosting the local fishing industry
- and asks how it will be used to progress schemes elsewhere.
Yousaf says Lamlash Bay is a perfect example of what the government
is trying to achieve around Scotland's seas and they are working with local communities to ensure
sustainability in future.
FM pledges to publish dementia strategy later this month
Labour's Claire Baker asks for a response to reports of world-leading dementia expert, Craig Ritchie, leaving the NHS and his comments referring to problems with infrastructure and blockages in the system.
The Herald reported that Ritchie quit the NHS in Scotland saying patients were being denied life-changing drugs because of roadblocks in the system.
The FM recognises the expertise Ritchie has built up over the years and he takes his crticisms very seriously indeed and adds the health secretary is looking into this.
Baker welcomes that Ritchie's comments would be taken seriously, because the new delayed strategy will be the fourth iteration.
The Labour MSP highlights a gap in dementia policy and the actual care delivered.
Yousaf replies the government will publish the dementia stratetgy later this month.
Background: Tackling pupil violence in schools
The Scottish government is to hold a summit aimed at tackling violence and disruption in Scottish
schools.
SNP backbencher Rona Mackay raises the issue of violence in schools.
She asks what will the Scottish government do in assessing the role of social media in encouraging such violence.
The first minister says powers for regulating social media firms lies with the UK government but he will work constructively with them to see what can be done.
On the same theme, Scottish Conservative MSP, Stephen Kerr, asks if an action plan on violence and disruption in schools will be in place for the start of the next school year.
Yousaf says they are currently gathering evidence on the extent of such violence and he will reflect on what more can be done.
Will island communities be compensated?
Scottish Conservative Donald Cameron asks if the first minister will commit to a compensation scheme for island communities affected by ferry disruption.
He said the island of Mull is at the sharp end of the country's ferry crisis, with people unable to get on or off the island due to the SNP's "catastrophic management of the ferry network".
Yousaf says he has looked into the issue around financial penalty deductions on ferries which fail to run.
"I think it's right that money is re-invested for the entire resilience of the network," he says.
Background: Ferry network consultant costs
Ministers have spent more than £5.5m on consultants to consider the future of Scotland's ferry network.
The Herald reported that the money has been spent on two consultancy firms to help them decide whether CalMac will retain the west coast ferry contract from next year.
The paper said two firms had been recruited at a cost of £5m to provide legal advice and examine commercial implications.
A further £500,000 has been spent with consultants Ernst and Young since 2015.
The Scottish government has also faced calls to release a "secret" report by shipbuilding consultancy First Marine International which examined the performance of the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard.
Tories accuse government of 'dither and delay' over ferries
Tory MSP Graham SImpson asks why consultants have reportedly been hired to advise on the next Clyde and Hebrides ferry contract.
The FM says his government is committed to consulting with Scotland's island communities about the new contract.
He adds: "It's routine practice to use specialist advisers for complext high-value projects such as this one."
Simpson says the government has spent £5.5m on consultants to advise them on what to think about running the ferry service.
He says there's no time left and there has been to much "dither and delay".
Yousaf hits back pointing out "the Tories don't like the use of experts".
He stresses the importance of getting the expertise that is required.
Yousaf and Sarwar trade insults in chamber
While the first minster says Anas Sarwar is transparent, the Scottish
Labour leader says Yousaf is “transparently hopeless”.
Sarwar maintains the SNP “despise transparency” and “cover
up failure instead of confronting it” – citing the “shambolic” deposit return
scheme, the ferries “fiasco” and families bereaved by the scandal at Glasgow’s Queen
Elizabeth Hospital.
“Desperate, desperate” stuff is the FM’s response. He says Sarwar has "lots of style but no substance, demanding we take action but no facts to back it up".
Yousaf reels off a list of statistics about the Scottish government’s response to FOI requests.
He insists they have an obligation to take legal advice and adhere to it with a "responsible approach".
Government has 'good record' on FOIs, says first minister
Humza Yousaf says it
is a sign of “increasing desperation” that the Scottish Labour leader is
relying on insinuation, "throwing as much mud as possible" and a "scattergun approach".
The Scottish government has a very good
record at responding to FOIs, and one of the most ambitious targets of any UK government, the FM says.
While he accepts there have "undoubtedly been challenges", he is more than happy to look
at what more the government can do to ensure it is the "most transparent on these
islands".
He has made it clear, he adds, that when ministers are are asked to sign
off FOI requests, they should do so "with urgency and pace".
Waiting times for FOI requests have doubled, says Sarwar
After some initial comments on the chief constable's "bold" statement, which he says "must inspire action", Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar turns his attention to the "culture of secrecy at the heart of this SNP
government".
Sarwar says Freedom of Information (FOI) laws are one of the last defences
against SNP cover-up but ministers are "riding
roughshod over these laws".
New data published by Scottish Labour today shows the number of FOIs passed on
to ministers for approval has risen five-fold, he says.
Once a case has been signed over to officials, waiting times have doubled, he adds, with one in six FOIs breaching legally binding response
times.
What has the first minister got to hide? Sarwar asks.
'It must be dealt with with the utmost urgency'
Ross points out his party have been raising the issue of the complaints system for three years and addressing it is absolutlely crucial.
"It must be dealt with with the utmost urgency."
The Scottish Tory leader turns to training issues and work pressures and he asks if the FM accepts police officers are being "asked to do too much with too little".
Yousaf does not agree with that characterisation and he goes on to say funding can never be an excuse for institutional racism, institutional mysogyny and institutional discrimination.
This is met with cross-party applause in the chamber.
The FM points out police funding has been increased year on year since 2016 and there are now 30 police officers per 10,000 in Scotland, which compares favourably with the levels in the rest of the UK, at 24 per 10,000.
Police complaints system is broken, says Douglas Ross
The Scottish Tory leader tells the chamber the SPA review also found outright fear among officers about bringing forward complaints.
Ross insists it is unacceptable that police officers raising concerns were punished.
He asks if the first minister will vow to change the current complaints system which is "broken".
The FM points out that work from the Dame Elish Angiolini review and various reports is being taken forward.
Yousaf accepts there is more work that can be done and says it is important to look at the complaints system.
He reiterates that he welcomes the chief constable's statement this morning.
'We must dismantle barriers across society'
Douglas Ross says the problem of discrimination is systemic and asks what action the first minister will take urgently.
Yousaf reiterates this is something everyone should reflect on.
The FM quotes Labour's Anas Sarwar pointing out "this is a fight for us all" and everyone has a role in challenging this issue.
He says the public and private sector must dismantle the barriers that exist across society.
Police statement is first step to tackle discrimination, says Yousaf
Humza Yousaf begins by commending Sir Iain Livingstone for acknowledging institutional racism, mysogyny and other discriminatory behaviours within Police Scotland.
The first minister explains: "That is the first step that is required in order to then dismantle those institutional structural barriers that exist."
He says, as a person of colour, the statement from the chief constable is "monumental" and "historic".
The first minister hopes this statement reminds everyone they have a responsibility to reflect if they are doing enough to address structural discrimination.
It is "so important we now see action", he tells the chamber.
This is met with warm applause in the chamber.
No surprise that the first question is on Police Scotland
Douglas Ross says this morning's meeting of the SPA and the independent review raises a number of concerns about systemic issues throughout Police Scotland.
The Scottish Tory leader points to instances of racism, sexism and homophobia.
Ross asks for the first minister's response to the statement from Sir Iain Livingstone this morning.
Background: Jill Barclay murder
Background: Tackling pupil violence in schools
Read more
Background: Police Scotland institutionally racist, says chief
The first minister is to take questions after a revelatory Scottish Police board meeting where the chief constable admitted that the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory.
Sir Iain Livingstone said prejudice and bad behaviour within the force was "rightly of great concern".
He also said that acknowledging the issues exist was vital for real change to happen.
His revelation follows the publication of a review into the force's culture which found instances of racism, sexism and homophobia by serving officers.
