Police Scotland racism statement 'monumental' - Yousaf

On Wednesday, Rhys Bennett was jailed for the rape and murder of mother-of-two Jill Barclay, a crime the judge described as "medieval" in its barbarity.

She was attacked and burned while still alive in Aberdeen last year.

Bennett, 23, admitted the crimes and was told he would spend at least 24 years in prison.

The judge said he would have faced at least 29 years in prison had it not been for his age and early guilty plea.