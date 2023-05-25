BBC Copyright: BBC

Police Scotland's chief constable, Sir Iain Livingstone, will be speaking to the Scottish police authority as he prepares to retire after five years in the job.

Sir Iain, 56, took over the role in 2018 and has been a serving officer since 1992.

Before he took on the top job in Scottish policing, he was preparing to retire but he was catapulted into the role after the resignation of Phil Gormley.

He was a popular choice to replace Mr Gormley, who had no experience of policing in Scotland.

His route into policing was unconventional, having graduated in law from the Universities of Aberdeen and Strathclyde, before working as a solicitor.

His time in charge as seen a number of difficult periods and he has recently warned about funding pressures on the force.

His replacement will be announced in June.

