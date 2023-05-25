Martyn Evans is working through the agenda, as we await the arrival of Sir Iain Livingstone. The importance of a balanced budget for Police Scoltand is stress3ed by the chair of the SPA . Mary Pitcaithly tells the meeting about the external audit annual plan and staff absences. The main part of the meeting with Sir Iain should begin shortly.
Importance of Police Scotland budget stressed
Martyn Evans is working through the agenda, as we await the arrival of Sir Iain Livingstone.
The importance of a balanced budget for Police Scoltand is stress3ed by the chair of the SPA.
Mary Pitcaithly tells the meeting about the external audit annual plan and staff absences.
The main part of the meeting with Sir Iain should begin shortly.
Background: Sir Iain Livingstone prepares to retire
Police Scotland's chief constable, Sir Iain Livingstone, will be speaking to the Scottish police authority as he prepares to retire after five years in the job.
Sir Iain, 56, took over the role in 2018 and has been a serving officer since 1992.
Before he took on the top job in Scottish policing, he was preparing to retire but he was catapulted into the role after the resignation of Phil Gormley.
He was a popular choice to replace Mr Gormley, who had no experience of policing in Scotland.
His route into policing was unconventional, having graduated in law from the Universities of Aberdeen and Strathclyde, before working as a solicitor.
His time in charge as seen a number of difficult periods and he has recently warned about funding pressures on the force.
His replacement will be announced in June.
SPA Chair is first to speak
SPA Chair Martyn Evans has got proceedings under way.
Not long to go now
While we're waiting for the stream of the Scottish Police Authority meeting to start, here's a reminder of who Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone is.
He has responsibility for 23,000 officers and staff in what is the UK's second largest police force.
Scotland's chief constable is to retire as the country's top police officer in the summer.
Background: Police Scotland: Racism, sexism and homophobia uncovered in review
A review of the culture within Police Scotland has uncovered first-hand accounts of racism, sexism and homophobia by serving officers.
The review group, set up in 2021, heard instances of people being "punished" for raising concerns.
It also heard the force's efforts to improve its culture are being held back by financial issues and pressure on frontline resources.
The initial findings were published in the first of two reports due this year.
It comes just weeks after four women spoke to BBC Newsnight about allegations of a "boys club" culture at all levels of Police Scotland.
One of the women, former firearms officer Rhona Malone, won almost £1m in compensation from the force after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised when she had raised concerns about sexism.
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Chief Constable Iain livingstone speaking to the Scottish Police Authority Board about culture in policing.
