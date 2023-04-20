PA Media Copyright: PA Media Mr Yousaf will face first minister's questions for the second time today Image caption: Mr Yousaf will face first minister's questions for the second time today

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions.

This is the second FMQs for Humza Yousaf and you can watch it live here with us by clicking on the play icon at the top of the page.

We'll bring you reports and analysis throughout.