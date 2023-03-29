Yousaf to be sworn in as Scotland's first minister

BBC Copyright: BBC Humza Yousaf Image caption: Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf is beginning the job of shaping his new government after being chosen as Scotland's first minister.

He is due to announce his first ministerial appointments later once he is formally sworn in at a short ceremony at the Court of Session.

Kate Forbes, the finance secretary he narrowly defeated in the leadership contest, is leaving government after turning down a move to rural affairs.

Ivan McKee, who was part of her campaign team, will also leave.