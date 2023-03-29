Yousaf to be sworn in as Scotland's first minister

Humza Yousaf is beginning the job of shaping his new government after being chosen as Scotland's first minister. He is due to announce his first ministerial appointments later once he is formally sworn in at a short ceremony at the Court of Session. Kate Forbes, the finance secretary he narrowly defeated in the leadership contest, is leaving government after turning down a move to rural affairs. Ivan McKee, who was part of her campaign team, will also leave.
Good morning and welcome to what promises to be another historic day for Scotland.
Humza Yousaf will formally become first minster once he has taken the official oath in front of the Lord President of the Court of Session and other senior judges at about 10:00.
We'll bring you live coverage of the event.
Mr Yousaf will then go to Bute House and announce his cabinet.
It's a day of ceremony and speculation and we'll bring you updates and analysis throughout. You can watch the swearing-in by hitting the play icon at the top of the page.