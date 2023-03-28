Humza Yousaf speaks after being announced as the new Scottish National Party leader in Edinburgh
MSPs to elect Scotland's first minister

  1. Welcome

    Mr Yousaf with his parents Shaaista and Muzaffar
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Mr Yousaf with his parents Shaaista and Muzaffar

    Good afternoon and welcome to another historic day at Holyrood.

    Humza Yousaf is almost certain to be formally elected as Scotland's sixth first minister in a vote in the Scottish Parliament.

    The new SNP leader will become the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government by winning a majority of the votes.

    We'll bring you updates, analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon.

