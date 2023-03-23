First Minister's Questions

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Today is the 286th FMQs for Nicola Sturgeon Image caption: Today is the 286th FMQs for Nicola Sturgeon

Good morning and welcome to this historic day at Holyrood, as Nicola Sturgeon faces opposition party leaders in her final FMQs.

The first minister will then deliver her valedictory address to the parliament and MSPs will get the chance to respond.

Stick with us for all the action from the chamber, with reports and analysis throughout.