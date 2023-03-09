Forbes 'tearing apart' government's record - Ross at FMQs

FM offers advice to three SNP leadership candidates
Ross says this was a Scottish government minister tearing apart the record in government.
He asks if Kate Forbes has got the detail on the government bang on the money.
Sturgeon replies that all three colleagues vying to replace all share in the success of the government she is proud to lead.
She offers advice to them saying being first minister is hard, tough and a massive responsibility.
The one overriding task will be to govern and serve to inspire the people of Scotland to keep putting trust in the SNP she says.
'Mediocrity is dizzying height' for Douglas Ross - Sturgeon
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Ross says he worries tonight's half hour debate won't provide enough time for the candidates to trash the government's record.
The Scottish Tory leader says Kate Forbes doesn't know if she is in government or in opposition and says she said "more of the same is not a manifesto it's an acceptance of mediocrity".
The first minister hits back saying "for Douglas Ross, of course, mediocrity is a dizzy height that he's never come close to achiveing".
Laughter erupts from SNP MSPs, none more so than John Swinney who says: "oh that's lovely".
Sturgeon defends her government's record on crime, down by more than 40% she says.
Sturgeon and Ross clash over TV debate
Douglas Ross gets us started again reiterating that apparently the first minister could not bear to watch the SNP leadership TV debate, "but her ears must have been burning as the candidates torched the SNP's record in government".
The Scottish Tory leader says Kate Forbes said the trains never run on time, the police were stretched to breaking point and there were record high waiting times in the NHS.
He asks if the first minister applauds her finance secretary's assessment of the SNP's record in government.
Nicola Sturgeon replies she did not catch the debate and goes on to say the only verdict that really matters is the verdict from the people she serves.
The first minister reminds the chamber that she has won no fewer than eight elections.
Business suspended due to disruption in public gallery
Douglas Ross begins his question however business has to be suspended due to disruption in the public gallery.
The first minister could be seen mouthing that she could not hear what was being said to the presiding officer.
Analysis
Sturgeon in tricky position after fiery SNP leadership TV debate
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Analysis STVCopyright: STV
FM offers advice to three SNP leadership candidates
Ross says this was a Scottish government minister tearing apart the record in government.
He asks if Kate Forbes has got the detail on the government bang on the money.
Sturgeon replies that all three colleagues vying to replace all share in the success of the government she is proud to lead.
She offers advice to them saying being first minister is hard, tough and a massive responsibility.
The one overriding task will be to govern and serve to inspire the people of Scotland to keep putting trust in the SNP she says.
'Mediocrity is dizzying height' for Douglas Ross - Sturgeon
Ross says he worries tonight's half hour debate won't provide enough time for the candidates to trash the government's record.
The Scottish Tory leader says Kate Forbes doesn't know if she is in government or in opposition and says she said "more of the same is not a manifesto it's an acceptance of mediocrity".
The first minister hits back saying "for Douglas Ross, of course, mediocrity is a dizzy height that he's never come close to achiveing".
Laughter erupts from SNP MSPs, none more so than John Swinney who says: "oh that's lovely".
Sturgeon defends her government's record on crime, down by more than 40% she says.
Sturgeon and Ross clash over TV debate
Douglas Ross gets us started again reiterating that apparently the first minister could not bear to watch the SNP leadership TV debate, "but her ears must have been burning as the candidates torched the SNP's record in government".
The Scottish Tory leader says Kate Forbes said the trains never run on time, the police were stretched to breaking point and there were record high waiting times in the NHS.
He asks if the first minister applauds her finance secretary's assessment of the SNP's record in government.
Nicola Sturgeon replies she did not catch the debate and goes on to say the only verdict that really matters is the verdict from the people she serves.
The first minister reminds the chamber that she has won no fewer than eight elections.
Business suspended due to disruption in public gallery
Douglas Ross begins his question however business has to be suspended due to disruption in the public gallery.
The first minister could be seen mouthing that she could not hear what was being said to the presiding officer.
Sturgeon in tricky position after fiery SNP leadership TV debate
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
As much as there is going on in Scottish politics, it would be no surprise to see the shadow of the SNP leadership contest hanging over FMQs again today.
After Tuesday night’s TV debate descended into open warfare, opposition leaders might struggle to be as critical of the Scottish government as some of its own ministers.
Kate Forbes’ savage takedown of Humza Yousaf and his record in office is the most obvious thing to be quoted, but all three candidates are calling for change of one kind or another.
Ms Sturgeon wants to stay out of the contest, but equally she does not want her own record and legacy to be trashed.
She is in a tricky position, given she will want to bite back at opposition leaders without making it seem like an open endorsement for one candidate’s line of argument.
Of course that is in part because she has left her party in a tricky position with her sudden resignation.
If the SNP’s prospects are collateral damage in what risks becoming a brutal competition, that will ultimately reflect on Ms Sturgeon too
Will SNP leadership debate crop up in FMQs?
Scottish politics this week has been dominated by the rancorous SNP leadership TV debate on STV.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes attacked Humza Yousaf's record in government during the heated debate.
The health secretary hit back by suggesting support for independence would drop if Ms Forbes became leader due to her views on same-sex marriage.
The pair also clashed with rival contender Ash Regan, who said the SNP had "lost its way" and pledged to unite the broader Yes movement.
Read more here.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 9 March 2023.
We'll bring you live updates, backgrounds to stories and analysis.
To watch FMQs just click on the play icon at the top of the page.