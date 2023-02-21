Scotland's Budget & SNP leadership race

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Scottish Budget, as MSPs debate it for the final time. To watch the debate just click on the play icon at the top of this page. We'll bring you reports, analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon. There is also, of course, the SNP leadership race which is under way and we'll bring you developments from it as well.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Scottish Budget, as MSPs debate it for the final time.
To watch the debate just click on the play icon at the top of this page.
We'll bring you reports, analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon.
There is also, of course, the SNP leadership race which is under way and we'll bring you developments from it as well.