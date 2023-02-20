SNP leader hopeful Yousaf says he has experience for top job

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

At his campaign launch, Humza Yousaf says a week ago, he "didn't think I would be doing this today".

He also pays tribute to his "friend" Nicola Sturgeon, saying he was "deeply sad, gutted frankly" when the first minister called to tell him she was resigning.

"She is by every objective measure the best politician in these islands", he says, who has "defied all the conventional rules of politics" and has taken the independence movement to "dizzying heights".

Mr Yousaf says he hopes to continue Ms Sturgeon's legacy of social justice.

"She has given so much to our cause and so much to our country," he adds.