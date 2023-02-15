On a wet Wednesday during Holyrood’s February recess,
journalists, photographers and camera crews are arriving at Bute House.
Many have been caught off guard by this morning’s surprise news - and many having rushed back
from annual leave to cover what is set to be one of the most significant
moments in Scottish politics.
The official residence of the first minister,
Bute House, has been the location for many dramatic occasions.
After defeat in
the 2014 independence referendum, it was where Alex Salmond announced his resignation
as first minister.
Then in 2016, when the UK voted for Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon stood at the
lectern and revealed she intended to pursue a second Independence vote.
Now Bute House
is the venue for another major announcement - her departure from office after
eight years at the top.
Stream the first minister's remarks live
You'll be able to watch Nicola Sturgeon's address to the nation from Bute House at 11:00 live by pressing the Play button at the top of this page.
In the meantime, you can watch rolling BBC News channel coverage following the revelation that the SNP leader is poised to announce her resignation.
WATCH: Sturgeon on her political future three weeks ago
We're expecting to hear from Nicola Sturgeon at about 11:00 when she'll hold a press conference from Bute House.
The SNP leader is likely to announce her resignation as Scotland's first minister.
But just three weeks ago, she told the BBC there was "plenty left in the tank" and that she hopes to be the leader who takes Scotland to independence.
Speaking after New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation, Sturgeon said: "If I ever reach the point that she has clearly reached, where I think overall I just can't give the job everything it deserves, then I hope I have the same courage she's had in saying, 'OK, this is the point to go'."
Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon?
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
When Nicola Sturgeon
became SNP leader, there was no doubt she would get the job. She had been Alex
Salmond's deputy for seven years.
But it's less clear who
will take over this time. There isn't - this morning anyway - a candidate who
you would assume will win.
A few names to watch.
Kate Forbes, the finance secretary who is currently on maternity leave.
Angus
Robertson, the former Westminster leader who is now a Scottish government
minister. The deputy first minister John Swinney has been linked with a caretaker
job in the past.
You might also hear
other ministers like Humza Yousaf linked with the job.
But a big change is
coming for the SNP.
I don't know why she has taken this decision - SNP MP
Former SNP MP Stephen Gethins has told the BBC he is "surprised... and disappointed".
"Nicola Sturgeon is someone who has led with distinction," he said.
"She has continually polled better than any other leader in the UK and the SNP continues to have a significant lead over any other political party," Gethins said.
He says he doesn't know why Sturgeon has taken this decision. "It's a hard, stressful job that can take up a lot of time... This [decision] is something that will be disappointing to a lot of people north of the border and elsewhere in the UK."
There are "big shoes to fill" but there are "a number" of people who would be capable of doing so, Gethins said.
Sturgeon took over after 2014 independence referendum
Sturgeon took over as leader of the SNP from Alex Salmond following Scotland's 2014 independence referendum.
The ballot saw 55% of the electorate vote to remain in the United Kingdom, compared with the 45% who wanted out.
The SNP had campaigned for Scottish independence - and continues to do so. Sturgeon has said she sees the next UK election as another "de facto referendum".
Sturgeon told the party's 2014 conference in Perth that leading the party she joined as a teenager was "the biggest privilege of my life".
Who is Nicola Sturgeon?
Nicola Sturgeon is Scotland's longest-serving first minister.
Born in Irvine, North Ayrshire, in 1970, she grew up during what she called "the dark days of the Thatcher era".
She joined the SNP at 16 and studied law at Glasgow University before working as a lawyer.
Her entry into full-time politics came when she was elected to the new Scottish Parliament in 1999 as a Glasgow regional MSP.
This is a bombshell which will send shockwaves through Scottish politics.
That’s not just because Nicola Sturgeon has been a key figure for so long – an MSP since the Scottish parliament was opened in 1999, and its longest serving first minister.
It’s also because her government stands at a pivotal moment in the pursuit of the SNP’s founding goal, of Scottish independence.
The party is holding a special conference next month to decide how it should move the issue on, in light of the UK government’s refusal to engage with plans for a referendum.
And frankly, with no clear successors waiting in the wings, if Ms Sturgeon isn’t running the independence campaign, it’s not clear who will be placed to call the shots.
The first minister had come under significant pressure in recent weeks over her government’s gender reforms.
But she has been so dominant in Scottish politics for so long that this still feels it has come completely out of the blue.
Nicola Sturgeon will not go immediately
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
It is not thought her departure will be immediate, allowing time for a successor to be elected.
Analysis
Resignation comes after rocky period for SNP leader
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
This is a huge moment.
Nicola Sturgeon has been
a central figure in Scottish and UK politics for a decade. She is Scotland's
longest serving first minister and has become synonymous with her party and the
independence movement since taking power in 2014.
Her departure comes after
a rocky period for her party, however. Reform of gender recognition laws caused
controversy inside and outside the SNP. There are tensions in the party over
however to secure a second independence referendum.
For a couple of years
now, there has been speculation about Sturgeon's future. There have been
suggestions she might seek a job in an international NGO, for example.
At the moment, we are
waiting to see what reason the first minister gives for her decision. But one
friend tells me this morning: "She's had enough".
Press conference due at 11:00
We're expecting to hear more from Nicola Sturgeon in a press conference at 11:00.
It'll happen at Bute House in Edinburgh - the first minister's official residence - and we'll be keeping you updated on this page.
'She's had enough'
Although we don't yet know what's behind Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down, the BBC's chief political correspondent says he's been speaking to a source close to the first minister.
Nick Eardley says he's been told: "She's had enough".
BreakingNicola Sturgeon to resign
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland's first minister.
The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh.
It is not clear exactly when she will leave office.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis
Another historic moment at Bute House
Lynsey Bews
BBC Scotland political correspondent
On a wet Wednesday during Holyrood’s February recess, journalists, photographers and camera crews are arriving at Bute House.
Many have been caught off guard by this morning’s surprise news - and many having rushed back from annual leave to cover what is set to be one of the most significant moments in Scottish politics.
The official residence of the first minister, Bute House, has been the location for many dramatic occasions.
After defeat in the 2014 independence referendum, it was where Alex Salmond announced his resignation as first minister.
Then in 2016, when the UK voted for Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon stood at the lectern and revealed she intended to pursue a second Independence vote.
Now Bute House is the venue for another major announcement - her departure from office after eight years at the top.
Stream the first minister's remarks live
You'll be able to watch Nicola Sturgeon's address to the nation from Bute House at 11:00 live by pressing the Play button at the top of this page.
In the meantime, you can watch rolling BBC News channel coverage following the revelation that the SNP leader is poised to announce her resignation.
WATCH: Sturgeon on her political future three weeks ago
We're expecting to hear from Nicola Sturgeon at about 11:00 when she'll hold a press conference from Bute House.
The SNP leader is likely to announce her resignation as Scotland's first minister.
But just three weeks ago, she told the BBC there was "plenty left in the tank" and that she hopes to be the leader who takes Scotland to independence.
Speaking after New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation, Sturgeon said: "If I ever reach the point that she has clearly reached, where I think overall I just can't give the job everything it deserves, then I hope I have the same courage she's had in saying, 'OK, this is the point to go'."
Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon?
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
When Nicola Sturgeon became SNP leader, there was no doubt she would get the job. She had been Alex Salmond's deputy for seven years.
But it's less clear who will take over this time. There isn't - this morning anyway - a candidate who you would assume will win.
A few names to watch. Kate Forbes, the finance secretary who is currently on maternity leave.
Angus Robertson, the former Westminster leader who is now a Scottish government minister. The deputy first minister John Swinney has been linked with a caretaker job in the past.
You might also hear other ministers like Humza Yousaf linked with the job.
But a big change is coming for the SNP.
I don't know why she has taken this decision - SNP MP
Former SNP MP Stephen Gethins has told the BBC he is "surprised... and disappointed".
"Nicola Sturgeon is someone who has led with distinction," he said.
"She has continually polled better than any other leader in the UK and the SNP continues to have a significant lead over any other political party," Gethins said.
He says he doesn't know why Sturgeon has taken this decision. "It's a hard, stressful job that can take up a lot of time... This [decision] is something that will be disappointing to a lot of people north of the border and elsewhere in the UK."
There are "big shoes to fill" but there are "a number" of people who would be capable of doing so, Gethins said.
Sturgeon took over after 2014 independence referendum
Sturgeon took over as leader of the SNP from Alex Salmond following Scotland's 2014 independence referendum.
The ballot saw 55% of the electorate vote to remain in the United Kingdom, compared with the 45% who wanted out.
The SNP had campaigned for Scottish independence - and continues to do so. Sturgeon has said she sees the next UK election as another "de facto referendum".
Sturgeon told the party's 2014 conference in Perth that leading the party she joined as a teenager was "the biggest privilege of my life".
Who is Nicola Sturgeon?
Nicola Sturgeon is Scotland's longest-serving first minister.
Born in Irvine, North Ayrshire, in 1970, she grew up during what she called "the dark days of the Thatcher era".
She joined the SNP at 16 and studied law at Glasgow University before working as a lawyer.
Her entry into full-time politics came when she was elected to the new Scottish Parliament in 1999 as a Glasgow regional MSP.
Her first big test in government came when she was deputy first minister and health secretary, as swine flu was declared a pandemic.
She then took on the job of "Yes Minister"- overseeing planning for the independence referendum.
After the electorate rejected independence in 2014, Ms Sturgeon took over from her mentor Alex Salmond as first minister.
A bombshell that will send a shockwave through Scottish politics
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
This is a bombshell which will send shockwaves through Scottish politics. That’s not just because Nicola Sturgeon has been a key figure for so long – an MSP since the Scottish parliament was opened in 1999, and its longest serving first minister.
It’s also because her government stands at a pivotal moment in the pursuit of the SNP’s founding goal, of Scottish independence. The party is holding a special conference next month to decide how it should move the issue on, in light of the UK government’s refusal to engage with plans for a referendum.
And frankly, with no clear successors waiting in the wings, if Ms Sturgeon isn’t running the independence campaign, it’s not clear who will be placed to call the shots.
The first minister had come under significant pressure in recent weeks over her government’s gender reforms. But she has been so dominant in Scottish politics for so long that this still feels it has come completely out of the blue.
Nicola Sturgeon will not go immediately
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
It is not thought her departure will be immediate, allowing time for a successor to be elected.
Resignation comes after rocky period for SNP leader
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
This is a huge moment.
Nicola Sturgeon has been a central figure in Scottish and UK politics for a decade. She is Scotland's longest serving first minister and has become synonymous with her party and the independence movement since taking power in 2014.
Her departure comes after a rocky period for her party, however. Reform of gender recognition laws caused controversy inside and outside the SNP. There are tensions in the party over however to secure a second independence referendum.
For a couple of years now, there has been speculation about Sturgeon's future. There have been suggestions she might seek a job in an international NGO, for example.
At the moment, we are waiting to see what reason the first minister gives for her decision. But one friend tells me this morning: "She's had enough".
Press conference due at 11:00
We're expecting to hear more from Nicola Sturgeon in a press conference at 11:00.
It'll happen at Bute House in Edinburgh - the first minister's official residence - and we'll be keeping you updated on this page.
'She's had enough'
Although we don't yet know what's behind Nicola Sturgeon's decision to step down, the BBC's chief political correspondent says he's been speaking to a source close to the first minister.
Nick Eardley says he's been told: "She's had enough".
BreakingNicola Sturgeon to resign
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland's first minister.
The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh.
It is not clear exactly when she will leave office.