On a wet Wednesday during Holyrood’s February recess, journalists, photographers and camera crews are arriving at Bute House.

Many have been caught off guard by this morning’s surprise news - and many having rushed back from annual leave to cover what is set to be one of the most significant moments in Scottish politics.

The official residence of the first minister, Bute House, has been the location for many dramatic occasions.

After defeat in the 2014 independence referendum, it was where Alex Salmond announced his resignation as first minister.

Then in 2016, when the UK voted for Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon stood at the lectern and revealed she intended to pursue a second Independence vote.

Now Bute House is the venue for another major announcement - her departure from office after eight years at the top.