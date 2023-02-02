nicola sturgeon
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
20
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.

    We'll bring you reports and analysis from the weekly political jousting as Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs.

    You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.

Back to top