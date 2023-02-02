Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions. We'll bring you reports and analysis from the weekly political jousting as Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs. You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
We'll bring you reports and analysis from the weekly political jousting as Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.