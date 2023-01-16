Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the first minister's media briefing looking at winter pressures on the NHS.

Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Prof Sir Gregor Smith.

Last week the Scottish government announced an £8m plan to reduce the number of people in hospital who do not need to be there.

Opposition parties renewed their calls for the health secretary to resign at last week's FMQs.

The media briefing is due to start at 11:00.