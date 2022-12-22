Gender bill reforms dominate FMQs

The Scottish government wants to simplify and speed up the existing process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate - the legal recognition of a trans person's "acquired" gender. At present, people apply to a UK gender recognition panel and typically must present a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The Scottish government argues that the current process is too difficult and invasive, and causes distress to an already marginalised and vulnerable minority group. Its proposal would see applications handled by the Registrar General for Scotland, rather than the UK panel. No diagnosis or medical reports would be required, and the period in which applicants need to have lived in their acquired gender would be cut to three months. Read more
What are the plans for gender reforms in Scotland?
The Scottish government wants to simplify and speed up the existing process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate - the legal recognition of a trans person's "acquired" gender.
At present, people apply to a UK gender recognition panel and typically must present a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
The Scottish government argues that the current process is too difficult and invasive, and causes distress to an already marginalised and vulnerable minority group.
Its proposal would see applications handled by the Registrar General for Scotland, rather than the UK panel.
No diagnosis or medical reports would be required, and the period in which applicants need to have lived in their acquired gender would be cut to three months.
Why was the gender reform vote delayed?
The Scottish Parliament had been due to vote on the legislation - which would make it easier for people to change their gender - on Wednesday.
However, MSPs only ended the debate and voted on amendments to the bill at 01:17 this morning.
The marathon session, involving 150 amendments, had begun the day before and only ended on Tuesday after the lights in the Holyrood chamber - which are on a timer - went out.
The reforms are still expected to be backed by a majority of MSPs when the vote happens later.
