Gender bill reforms dominate FMQs

The Scottish government wants to simplify and speed up the existing process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate - the legal recognition of a trans person's "acquired" gender.

At present, people apply to a UK gender recognition panel and typically must present a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

The Scottish government argues that the current process is too difficult and invasive, and causes distress to an already marginalised and vulnerable minority group.

Its proposal would see applications handled by the Registrar General for Scotland, rather than the UK panel.

No diagnosis or medical reports would be required, and the period in which applicants need to have lived in their acquired gender would be cut to three months.

