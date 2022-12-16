Snow and ice hit central belt amid amber warning

BBC Copyright: BBC Thousands of homes were left without power in Shetland Image caption: Thousands of homes were left without power in Shetland

As you've been hearing over the past few days, the bad weather has really hit home in Shetland.

A major incident was declared with thousands of homes in Shetland left without power. There has been some respite overnight with many homes having supplies restored.

But there is still severe disruption in the north of Scotland. The snow has led to more than 100 schools being closed in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

A further warning for snow and ice in Orkney and Shetland runs until 10:00.

In Orkney, all schools are closed on the mainland and the Stagecoach bus service across the islands is suspended.