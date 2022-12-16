Snow and ice hit central belt amid amber warning

Melissa Kelly, who is a nurse at Forth Valley Hospital, said the conditions driving to work this morning were "absolutely horrendous". She said some staff were unable to make it in.
The M90 has just reopened after being closed southbound due to adverse weather between junction 9 and junction 8.
Delays after a collision on the M73 northbound as it links to the M80.
Motorists faced delays of more than an hour on the eastbound M8, after a collision between junction 5 and 7.
An HGV is restricting traffic in both directions on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful due to wintry conditions.
Police in Mid Argyll and Kintyre advised people not to travel on the A83 and A85 due to reports of vehicles getting stuck.
Amey, which maintains trunk roads in the north-east, said driving conditions were difficult on the A9 at Loaning Head, near Auchterarder.
Days-long disruption to Highland schools
The school week in the Highland Council area has finished as it started with nurseries, primaries and secondaries shut because of the weather.
Poor road conditions on Friday have led to the closure of more than 30 schools, and closed or partially shut more than 20 nurseries.
The affected sites include five high schools - Farr, Gairloch, Kinlochbervie, Plockton and Portree.
Power begins to return in Shetland but schools closed in north
As you've been hearing over the past few days, the bad weather has really hit home in Shetland.
A major incident was declared with thousands of homes in Shetland left without power. There has been some respite overnight with many homes having supplies restored.
But there is still severe disruption in the north of Scotland. The snow has led to more than 100 schools being closed in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
A further warning for snow and ice in Orkney and Shetland runs until 10:00.
In Orkney, all schools are closed on the mainland and the Stagecoach bus service across the islands is suspended.
The latest forecast: More heavy snow
10:00 roads update: M90 closed and delays after M8 crash
Traffic Scotland say wintry conditions are affecting the M73, M80, M90 and M8.
The A83 and A85 are also affected.
240 gritters are being deployed from 40 depots across the country.
The main issues are and have been:
Where does the warning cover?
Police Scotland has issued a travel warning for the whole of Scotland and are advising people to travel with caution.
So far, Stirling and Dunblane seem to be faring the worst.
The Met Office map shows the areas covered by the two warnings.
"Snow will initially fall to low levels, with five to 10cm accumulating in places this morning in two to three hours," the Met Office said.
"From late morning, snow at low levels will turn to sleet or rain, but further snow is likely above 200m where up to 20cm may accumulate by afternoon."
Good Morning
A Met Office amber warning for snow and ice is in place in parts of central Scotland today, from 05:00 until midday.
The alert warns that 5-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places within two to three hours and power cuts are likely in some areas.
Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland where engineers are still trying to reconnect about 1,700 homes.
Traffic Scotland said on Friday morning that snow was affecting many major trunk roads and urged people to drive with care.
Wintry conditions have already been affecting some of Scotland's main commuter routes with heavy snow hitting the central belt.
We will keep you updated on what's happening throughout the day.