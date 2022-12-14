Thousands without power as Scotland freeze continues

BBC Copyright: BBC Scotland’s National Clinical Director Jason Leitch Image caption: Scotland’s National Clinical Director Jason Leitch

Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, says the wintry weather across the country will add extra pressure on the NHS.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said more slips, trips and falls are an issue for already overstretched emergency departments.

He said: “We are not panicking in any way but we are concerned.

“Extreme temperatures of any kind are a worry for the health and social care system.”