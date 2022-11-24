First Minister's Questions

After a day of drama at the Supreme Court, questions at Holyrood are likely to have a constitutional flavour to them.

Parties are still going to pick up on the broader issues of the day. Many MSPs will have had to walk past striking schoolteachers on their way in to parliament, and there are likely to be questions about the future of the health service too.

But you can expect both Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar to drop in some digs about the constitution.

You can already hear them asking why Nicola Sturgeon is spending her time appearing at independence rallies instead of knuckling down to deal with pay disputes and the cost of living crisis.

The first minster will doubtless reply that these problems are inextricably linked to Scotland’s current constitutional settlement, and that she would be much more able to solve them with the powers of independence.

That may sound like a familiar back-and-forth, but it will be given renewed vigour by the events of the week.