First Minister's Questions

After a day of drama at the Supreme Court, questions at
Holyrood are likely to have a constitutional flavour to them.
Parties are still going to pick up on the broader issues of
the day. Many MSPs will have had to walk past striking schoolteachers on their
way in to parliament, and there are likely to be questions about the future of
the health service too.
But you can expect both Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar to drop
in some digs about the constitution.
You can already hear them asking why Nicola Sturgeon is
spending her time appearing at independence rallies instead of knuckling down
to deal with pay disputes and the cost of living crisis.
The first minster will doubtless reply that these problems
are inextricably linked to Scotland’s current constitutional settlement, and
that she would be much more able to solve them with the powers of independence.
That may sound like a familiar back-and-forth, but it will
be given renewed vigour by the events of the week.
Scottish government loses indyref2 court case
One topic we know will be raised at today's FMQs is the historic ruling from the Supreme Court on a second independence referendum.
The judges ruled the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent.
Nicola Sturgeon had wanted to hold a referendum on 19 October next year.
But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so because the issue is reserved to Westminster.
The UK government has refused to grant formal consent for a referendum.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis
What can we expect from FMQs this week?
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
After a day of drama at the Supreme Court, questions at Holyrood are likely to have a constitutional flavour to them.
Parties are still going to pick up on the broader issues of the day. Many MSPs will have had to walk past striking schoolteachers on their way in to parliament, and there are likely to be questions about the future of the health service too.
But you can expect both Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar to drop in some digs about the constitution.
You can already hear them asking why Nicola Sturgeon is spending her time appearing at independence rallies instead of knuckling down to deal with pay disputes and the cost of living crisis.
The first minster will doubtless reply that these problems are inextricably linked to Scotland’s current constitutional settlement, and that she would be much more able to solve them with the powers of independence.
That may sound like a familiar back-and-forth, but it will be given renewed vigour by the events of the week.
Scottish government loses indyref2 court case
One topic we know will be raised at today's FMQs is the historic ruling from the Supreme Court on a second independence referendum.
The judges ruled the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent.
Nicola Sturgeon had wanted to hold a referendum on 19 October next year.
But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so because the issue is reserved to Westminster.
The UK government has refused to grant formal consent for a referendum.
Read more here
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions on Thursday 24 November.
We'll bring you reports and analysis from the weekly political jousting and you can watch or listen with us, just click on one of the play icons at the top of the page.