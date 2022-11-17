Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions on Thursday 17 November. We'll bring you reports and analysis from the weekly political jousting and you can watch or listen with us, just click on one of the play icons at the top of the page.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions on Thursday 17 November.
We'll bring you reports and analysis from the weekly political jousting and you can watch or listen with us, just click on one of the play icons at the top of the page.