First Minister's Questions

Mr Ross asks John Swinney what the health secretary Humza Yousaf has done to address the concerns of NHS staff about workload and funding.

Mr Swinney says he recognises the concerns of staff through the ballots that have taken place.

"There have been extensive negotiations that the health secretary and I have been involved in to try to resolve the pay deal," the deputy first minister adds.

He insists the Scottish government has put forward a record pay deal which, on average, would give staff a 7% increase.