John Swinney doesn’t get to take First Minister’s Questions
all that often - but you can tell that he relishes these rare occasions.
The deputy first minister is no stranger to tough questions.
He’s regularly sent out to do the most difficult interviews and defend the
government’s handling of events.
Other ministers are sent on a media round to announce
things; Mr Swinney is more typically dispatched to shut down stories.
That’s why when he is unleashed in the parliamentary
chamber, he can develop a glint in his eye like a gladiator taking to the
arena.
He may still look to bog down tricky lines of questioning in
a desert of procedure and statistical background. But given half an opening, he
will pounce on the chance to unload a barrage of political rhetoric on
opposition leaders.
Swinney- We have put forward a record pay deal
Mr Ross asks John Swinney what the health secretary Humza Yousaf has done to address the concerns of NHS staff about workload and funding.
Mr Swinney says he recognises the concerns of staff through the ballots that have taken place.
"There have been extensive negotiations that the health secretary and I have been involved in to try to resolve the pay deal," the deputy first minister adds.
He insists the Scottish government has put forward a record pay deal which, on average, would give staff a 7% increase.
Ross opens with nurses' strike action
Douglas Ross begins FMQs by raising the issue of nurses in Scotland voting to go on strike for the first time ever.
He says, as well as pay, staff are "incredibly worried about the crisis in Scotland's health service".
Mr Ross highlights a warning from the Royal College of Nurses that "things are not safe for patients".
More public sector pay woes for the government
Following months of wrangling over pay, the result of a ballot of teachers on whether to walk out is also expected.
John Swinney previously said the Scottish government had no more money to fund public sector pay rises.
So he can expect a tough time today from Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
What can we expect from today’s FMQs?
Mr Swinney will field questions from opposition leaders as Ms Sturgeon prepares to meet Rishi Sunak face-to-face for the first time since he became prime minister.
The focus in Holyrood is expected to be on the prospect of further public sector strikes and the cost of living crisis.
It comes a day after Scotland's largest nursing union voted to go on strike for the first time ever in a dispute over pay.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s First Minister’s Questions from the Scottish Parliament.
Deputy FM John Swinney will be standing in for Nicola Sturgeon, who is attending a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Blackpool.
The session kicks off at Holyrood at 12 noon and we will have all the breaking news, reaction and analysis here.