Tories claim Scotland would be refused EU entry

It feels a long way from Westminster at times, but Holyrood is by no means immune from the febrile atmosphere of UK politics.

Constitutional clashes at FMQs are obviously familiar, but they have grown more frequent and intense in recent weeks and months.

Perhaps this is obvious, with Nicola Sturgeon’s proposed referendum now under a year away.

But it also reflects the ways parties are working to position themselves amid an ever-changing landscape.

The SNP are putting more effort into taking on Labour, in case they could be in the ascendancy at Westminster; Labour are pushing hard to try to make sure any revival translates into Scottish seats. Meanwhile the Conservatives are leaning harder than ever on their unionist credentials in a bid to avoid talking about what’s going on at Downing Street.

We are only just over a year into the current Holyrood term, but it feels like parties are already in campaign mode.