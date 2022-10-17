FM to outline economic case for independence

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The case for independence often starts from an assertion that Scotland already has a strong economy and can be a successful independent nation state.

That is rarely disputed. The next question for the independence campaign is how that can be achieved.

A further question is how long it might take to achieve its goals of economic success and stable public finances. And at what cost?

The cost is not only to be measured in British or future Scottish pounds: there is also an "opportunity cost" of what could be achieved without the disruption that independence would inevitably require. On the contrary, there may be a higher cost of delaying independence further and paying a price for remaining within the UK union.

Read more of Douglas Fraser's full analysis of the transition period here.