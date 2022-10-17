FM to outline economic case for independence

How long will the transition take and at what cost?
The case for independence often starts from an assertion that Scotland already has a strong economy and can be a successful independent nation state.
That is rarely disputed. The next question for the independence campaign is how that can be achieved.
A further question is how long it might take to achieve its goals of economic success and stable public finances. And at what cost?
The cost is not only to be measured in British or future Scottish pounds: there is also an "opportunity cost" of what could be achieved without the disruption that independence would inevitably require. On the contrary, there may be a higher cost of delaying independence further and paying a price for remaining within the UK union.
For the new occupants of Downing Street, they see faster growth as not only an important priority for the UK economy, but the means of escaping the deficits and debts that have mounted up.
The case for independence has a similar strand of thinking. The argument has been made that low business tax, similar to Ireland's, could accelerate economic growth. That is not heard as often now, as the room for manoeuvre on business tax has been narrowed.
SNP policy will be under pressure to make clear whether it would seek to boost growth rates through public investment - in infrastructure, for instance, funded by more government borrowing - or through cutting some taxes.
There are other measures that could help increase the growth rate - "supply side" measures ranging from improved education and skills to support for exporters and lower levels of business regulation.
What access would an independent Scotland have to markets?
Following Brexit, trading relations with the European Union became more burdensome for importing and exporting firms, and that brought added cost. They remain uncertain for Northern Ireland, with the special circumstances of the Good Friday peace agreement.
Scotland continues to have unfettered access to markets for goods and services in the rest of the UK. If it becomes independent, new trading relations would have to be negotiated with Whitehall.
If Scotland is to join the European Union, those relations may have to conform to the requirements of that trading bloc. The Brexit process and the example of Ireland brings a warning that Brussels could require a hard frontier where its customs union ends and the rest of the UK, now a "third country", begins.
Eight years ago, the SNP and Scottish government prospectus for independence would have seen joint control of the Bank of England and of the pound sterling. The Treasury, under George Osborne, said "no chance", but the then First Minister Alex Salmond claimed that position would change after a Yes vote.
After the No vote, it was the SNP position that changed. The plan now is for Scots and Scottish businesses to continue using the British pound, without seeking joint control of it.
The creation of a new Scottish currency would begin, including the setting up of a central bank. That could take several years. It would then either float or it could be pegged to the UK pound, or to the euro.
In time, the European Commission could require Scotland, if it becomes a member state, to adopt the Euro, though the conditions and timetable likely to be placed on that are disputed.
Welcome to Monetary Monday – an unexpected double-bill of
financial statements, with Jeremy Hunt joining Nicola Sturgeon in making a big
announcement about future economic plans.
The first minister has shifted the timing of her press
conference, but is unlikely to be upset with Mr Hunt for stealing some of the
spotlight.
A fourth chancellor in four months wrestling with market
turmoil at Westminster is a gift to independence campaigners. The more rocky
the status quo looks, the easier it is for Ms Sturgeon to sell her alternative
vision as a canny investment rather than a gamble.
On top of that, the issues dealt with in the latest Scottish
government paper are some of the trickiest of the entire independence debate –
borders, currency, banking and debts.
There are frankly no easy answers when it comes to something
like how the border with the remaining UK would work in the event of Scotland
rejoining the EU.
So sharing the headlines with Mr Hunt is no bad thing if it
takes some focus away from aspects which are harder to sell, while also playing
up difficulties under the current constitutional arrangements.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the publication of a new economic prospectus on independence.
We'll bring you extensive coverage of the first minister's press conference, now expected to begin at 12:00.
Nicola Sturgeon says the new economic prospectus will help people make an informed choice about independence.
The document, which is published today, will address issues including currency, fiscal policy, migration and plans to seek to rejoin the EU.
The UK government says it’s not the time to be talking about another independence referendum.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the publication of a new economic prospectus on independence.
We'll bring you extensive coverage of the first minister's press conference, now expected to begin at 12:00.
Nicola Sturgeon says the new economic prospectus will help people make an informed choice about independence.
The document, which is published today, will address issues including currency, fiscal policy, migration and plans to seek to rejoin the EU.
The UK government says it’s not the time to be talking about another independence referendum.