King Charles and Queen Consort visit Scotland

People are starting to gather in Dunfermline, with people lining the street outside the city chambers, in Scotland’s newest city.
Another group was waiting outside the Abbey. The King and Queen Consort will
visit both.
Jennifer was one of the first of the well-wishers to arrive, lining up
behind the newly erected before dawn. She said she wanted to be be here today
to wish King Charles well in his new job.
Lorraine said she wanted to come down because her six-year-old
grandson is taking part in events at the city’s ancient Abbey. She points out
she has never seen a king before only a queen.
While Bill Gordine and his daughter Susan say this is a
historic day for Dunfermline, with the new King visiting Scotland’s newest city for
his first official engagement since the period of official mourning for
his mother came to an end.
Where will Charles and Camilla visit?
Charles and Camilla are about to begin their official visit by attending a council meeting at Dunfermline City Chambers.
They will then go to Dunfermline Abbey to mark the former town's new status as Scotland's eighth city.
Later, they will host a reception at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Hello and welcome to our live page coverage of King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s visit to Scotland on Monday 3 October.
The visit, which will include engagements in Dunfermline and Edinburgh, will be their first since the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.
'A very special moment for the city'
Reverend Mary Ann Rennie was inducted as the minister of Dunfermline Abbey in September 2012.
She says today is quite significant as Dunfermline has been the site of Scottish kings, but also a burial site for many of Scottish royalty.
'It’s something she’ll always remember'
Katy Scott
BBC Scotland news in Dunfermline
Large crowds are already lining the barriers near the Dunfermline City Chambers in the hope of seeing the new King on his first engagement since the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.
It is a chilly day but everyone seems to be wrapped up warm ready for the wait, many with hot drinks in hand.
The King and Queen Consort will be welcomed to Dunfermline by community groups including a local pipe band and school children.
Among them is 13-year-old Moya Brodie from the 40th Fife Scout Group.
“It’s a huge honour for her,” says mum Kirsty Brodie.
“It’s something she’ll always remember.
“A couple of them were chosen from Scouts to meet the King and I’m so proud of her.
"I was in tears when they told me she’d been chosen and she was so excited getting ready this morning."
Ms Brodie added: “This is his first outing as King since his mum died and he’s meeting Moya on it.
“I can’t believe it.”
‘A visit heavy with its own symbolism’
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, royal correspondent
In Dunfermline, Charles III will find himself at the birthplace of Charles I, the last monarch born in Scotland.
The new King Charles became monarch in Scotland, when his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral.
Dunfermline Abbey is also a burial place of medieval Scottish monarchs, including King Robert the Bruce, who fought the English in the 14th Century in a different kind of independence campaign.
This visit is a nod to Scottish heritage and its intertwining with the monarchy.
The new King paying his respects at Dunfermline is emphasising those deep bonds.
The King is also keen to cement bonds between the country's diverse communities.
Monarchy expert Prof Pauline Maclaran sums it up: "This is the start of him setting out his stall."
Read more from Sean
Crowds gathering in Dunfermline
Stay with us for full coverage.