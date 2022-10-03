King Charles and Queen Consort visit Scotland

BBC Copyright: BBC Kirsty Brodie is in the crowd to watch her daughter welcome the King Image caption: Kirsty Brodie is in the crowd to watch her daughter welcome the King

Large crowds are already lining the barriers near the Dunfermline City Chambers in the hope of seeing the new King on his first engagement since the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

It is a chilly day but everyone seems to be wrapped up warm ready for the wait, many with hot drinks in hand.

The King and Queen Consort will be welcomed to Dunfermline by community groups including a local pipe band and school children.

Moya Brodie is part of a scout group chosen to welcome the royal couple

Among them is 13-year-old Moya Brodie from the 40th Fife Scout Group.

“It’s a huge honour for her,” says mum Kirsty Brodie.

“It’s something she’ll always remember.

“A couple of them were chosen from Scouts to meet the King and I’m so proud of her.

"I was in tears when they told me she’d been chosen and she was so excited getting ready this morning."

Ms Brodie added: “This is his first outing as King since his mum died and he’s meeting Moya on it.

“I can’t believe it.”