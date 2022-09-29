Holyrood 'kept in dark' over ferries deal

Jamie Greene of the Scottish Conservatives asks why the first minister doesn’t stop spending money on independence to properly fund the police.

Ms Sturgeon responds that the question is a further example of the "fiscal illiteracy" of the Conservatives.

She says: "In this week of all weeks I think it's pretty obvious why we need to be independent", citing how Scots did not vote for Brexit and accuses the UK government of crashing the economy.

"Independence is about getting away from Tory incompetence and immorality," she adds. "The sooner the people of Scotland have the choice for independence, the better for all of us."