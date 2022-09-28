Committee conveners quiz FM

Nicola Sturgeon
  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: The first minister will be quizzed by Holyrood's committee conveners

    Welcome to our live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence to Holyrood's committee conveners on Wednesday 28 September 2022.

    This meeting will give conveners the opportunity to question the first minister on her programme for government, which was announced on 6 September 2022.

    A key theme of the programme for government, and an issue several of the Scottish Parliament’s committees are already investigating, is what can be done to mitigate the rising cost of living.

    The group’s meeting with the first minister is set to last for an hour and a half and you can watch it here with us, just click on the play icon at the top of the page.

