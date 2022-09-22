Patient's 84 hours A&E wait 'unacceptable'

Responding to Mr Sarwar, Ms Sturgeon accepts that the level of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E has increased - but reiterates that 95% of people are seen within the target.
Signs the NHS is recovering from Covid - FM
Responding to Mr Sarwar, Ms Sturgeon accepts that the level of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E has increased - but reiterates that 95% of people are seen within the target.
She says other factors have impacted the NHS, including the changing demographic of the country.
There are positives to take from recent figures, she says, such as the increase in inpatients being seen. The FM says this demonstrates that the NHS is recovering from Covid, although adds that investment and redesigning care need to continue.
Sarwar: Patients getting health complications due to NHS waits
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also begins with a question about NHS waiting times. He quotes figures published today showing there are 750,000 people on a waiting list.
He says the first minister should “stop pretending” the rates are all down to the pandemic.
Quoting Dr Lailah Peel from the British Medical Association, Mr Sarwar says patients are now presenting at A&E due to complications caused by waiting for treatment and scans.
Ross asks when will people get the A&E treatment they need?
The Scottish Tory leader highlights another case, this time of a grandmother in A&E facing "chaos".
Mr Ross asks: "When will people in Scotland get access to emergency treatment that they deserve when they need it?"
We expect to see immediate improvement in A&E waiting times, replies the first minister.
Ms Sturgeon says recruitment has been made harder because of Brexit.
"We do expect to see performance improve immediately," the FM adds.
'These issues are not unique to Scotland' - Sturgeon
The first minister says the 84-hour wait is "clearly an unacceptable situation" and pledges to look into the circumstances around it.
"The current performance is not acceptable," Ms Sturgeon tells the chamber and reiterates what action her government is taking to make improvements.
She again points out these issues are not unique to Scotland and again points out worse performance levels in England.
Ross highlights case with 84-hour waiting time
A&E departments in Scotland are performing better than in the rest of the UK, insists the first minister.
But Douglas Ross says, for people waiting hours and days for A&E treatment, the first minister's words are hollow.
The Scottish Conservative leader says the deputy chair of BMA Scotland has said our A&E departments are no longer safe and the government is turning a blind eye to this.
Mr Ross adds one patient at a hospital in Ayrshire had to wait 84 hours for treatment.
"Is that really what anyone in Scotland should go through in 2022?"
A&E performance 'not good enough' admits Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon replies: "The most recent performance in Accident and Emergency is not good enough."
The first minister says the need for improvement is clear, with the two-year Covid pandemic adding to pressure on the NHS.
There has been a 263% increase in the number of A&E consultants since this government took office, she says, and the government will invest more in overseas recruitment, explains Ms Sturgeon.
She also highlights the £50m Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative offering alternatives to hospital.
Scotland's A&E waiting times worst on record
Background:
Performance on waiting times targets at Scotland's hospital A&E units has hit a new low.
Figures for the week ending 11 Septembers showed just 63.5% of patients were dealt with within four hours.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said earlier this week the figures were "not acceptable" and he was determined to improve performance.
Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane has said the figures showed the "crisis in A&E is not merely continuing, but deepening".
Read more here.
FMQs begins with query on A&E waiting times
Douglas Ross gets proceedings under way by asking about record waiting times in Accident & Emergency departments.
Mr Ross says the pressures on the NHS will only get worse over the winter.
He asks what action the government is taking now to reduce the time people are waiting for emergency treatment.
