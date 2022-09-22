Patient's 84 hours A&E wait 'unacceptable'

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Responding to Mr Sarwar, Ms Sturgeon accepts that the level of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E has increased - but reiterates that 95% of people are seen within the target.

She says other factors have impacted the NHS, including the changing demographic of the country.

There are positives to take from recent figures, she says, such as the increase in inpatients being seen. The FM says this demonstrates that the NHS is recovering from Covid, although adds that investment and redesigning care need to continue.