Swinney and Sturgeon
Live

Scottish parliament resumes with tributes to Queen

  1. Here's the Holyrood order of business...

    Here's the order of business in the Scottish Parliament today:

    • 10.00am – Time for Reflection, Reverend Neil Gardner, Minister, Canongate Kirk
    • 10.05am – New Member oath-taking
    • 10.10am – Tributes to Her Late Majesty the Queen
    • 13.10am – Business Motion for business on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September.
    • 13.10am – Decision Time

  2. Queen was a regular visitor to Holyrood

    The Queen attends the opening of the Scottish parliament in October 2021
    The Queen visited the Scottish Parliament 10 times, including the formal opening of each term of parliament after the six Holyrood elections in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

    Her Majesty also attended special sessions for its 10th and 20th anniversaries, as well as the opening of the Holyrood building and a sitting in Aberdeen to mark her Golden Jubilee.

  3. Welcome

    King Charles has already visited Holyrood to hear a motion of condolence for the death of his mother
    Welcome to our live page coverage of the resumption of Holyrood, with further tributes to the Queen.

    MSPs will spend this morning sharing their reflections on the death of the monarch, the day after party leaders attended her funeral in London.

    A new MSP is to be sworn in too, which means Roz McCall will become the first member of the parliament to swear allegiance to King Charles.

