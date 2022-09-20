Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Queen visited the Scottish Parliament 10 times, including the formal opening of each term of parliament after the six Holyrood elections in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Her Majesty also attended special sessions for its 10th and 20th anniversaries, as well as the opening of the Holyrood building and a sitting in Aberdeen to mark her Golden Jubilee.