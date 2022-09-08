Public sector pay demands, help for displaced Ukrainians and rising inflation have put "enormous strain" on Scotland's budget, MSPs have been told. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that £500m in cuts had been identified in order to ease the pressure. He said a lack of borrowing and an inability to vary income tax rates outside the normal budgetary timetable had left him with "no other choice". Conservative MSP Miles Briggs said cash for another referendum appeared intact. In a statement in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney set out reductions to planned spending and forecasts which included: Mr Swinney said these decisions were not ones the government would have wanted to make.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
£53m in the budget for employability schemes
-
utilising funding of £56m generated by the ScotWind clearing process
-
£33m of ring-fend agricultural funds
-
a reduction of £37m in the budget for concessionary fares
Background: Scottish government to make £500m in spending cuts
Public sector pay demands, help for displaced Ukrainians and rising inflation have put "enormous strain" on Scotland's budget, MSPs have been told.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that £500m in cuts had been identified in order to ease the pressure.
He said a lack of borrowing and an inability to vary income tax rates outside the normal budgetary timetable had left him with "no other choice".
Conservative MSP Miles Briggs said cash for another referendum appeared intact.
In a statement in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney set out reductions to planned spending and forecasts which included:
Mr Swinney said these decisions were not ones the government would have wanted to make.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
Many people will be watching Westminster where Prime Minister Liz Truss is unveiling plans to limit energy bill rises, spending billions to protect people from soaring prices.
The cost of living crisis is likely to dominate FMQs at Holyrood as well.