PA Media Copyright: PA Media John Swinney stood in for the first minister last week at FMQs Image caption: John Swinney stood in for the first minister last week at FMQs

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of first minister's questions on 1 June 2022.

Nicola Sturgeon returns to the hot seat, having missed last week's FMQs with Covid-19.

Today we can expect questions on trains and ferries, tonight's crunch football match between Scotland and Ukraine and, of course, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Topics we know will come up from the backbenches include the windfall tax, yesterday's spending review and the census,

Stay with us for extensive coverage of FMQs, just click on the tabs at the top of the page.