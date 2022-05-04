nicola sturgeon
Live

First Minister's Questions

preview
9
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed by opposition party leaders

    Welcome to our live coverage of the final first minister's questions before the council elections.

    FMQs may resemble a local government hustings today as all the parties scramble to secure your votes.

    We'll bring you full coverage and analysis of the proceedings at Holyrood, as opposition party leaders joust with Nicola Sturgeon.

Back to top