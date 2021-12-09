FM taking questions ahead of Scottish Budget

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

With the announcement of more Covid restrictions in England, the battle to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Scotland is likely to feature in FMQs.

The "Plan B" changes happening south of the border are similar to what is already in place in Scotland.

But Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said Scotland could return to tougher restrictions used in the past if the Omicron variant spreads out of control.

Scientists believe Omicron could spread more easily than Delta.