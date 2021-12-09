FM taking questions ahead of Scottish Budget

With the announcement of more Covid restrictions in England , the battle to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Scotland is likely to feature in FMQs. The "Plan B" changes happening south of the border are similar to what is already in place in Scotland. But Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said Scotland could return to tougher restrictions used in the past if the Omicron variant spreads out of control. Scientists believe Omicron could spread more easily than Delta.
your questions answered
Budget questions
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Are further Covid restrictions looming?
With the announcement of more Covid restrictions in England, the battle to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Scotland is likely to feature in FMQs.
The "Plan B" changes happening south of the border are similar to what is already in place in Scotland.
But Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said Scotland could return to tougher restrictions used in the past if the Omicron variant spreads out of control.
Scientists believe Omicron could spread more easily than Delta.
Welcome to the FMQs and budget live page
Hello and welcome to the live page where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be taking questions in the weekly session at 12pm.
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross will not be in the chamber as he's waiting for the results of a Covid PCR test after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
Today's live page will also cover the Scottish budget which is expected to begin at 3.25pm.
You can follow all the action using the tabs above.