No indication Omicron is widespread in Scotland

The first minister says she is planning for the worst but hoping for the best, and hoping that a developing understanding of the variant will reduce concerns.
She is seeking assurance from the UK Treasury that funding will be available for business support schemes, if they are needed again.
Increased testing for travellers suggested
Although travel restrictions have already been increased, Scotland needs to reduce transmission at home because the variant has been detected in this country, Ms Sturgeon says.
She is hoping for a four-nations approach to travel.
The FM has written a joint letter with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to Prime Minster Boris Johnson asking for increased measures for people travelling into the UK.
She has requested that they take a PCR test on day eight as well as day two.
'Test yourself before mixing socially with other households'
Ms Sturgeon goes over the actions being taken to tackle the new development.
She says that:
travel restrictions have already been reintroduced and are important.
Given the virus is already here, other measures may need to be taken.
The FM mentions the return of measures in England such as face coverings, which are already in place in Scotland.
She asks people in Scotland to "step up" their baseline mitigations - face masks, sanitising, testing yourself with lateral flow devises and asks us from now on to test ourselves before mixing socially with other households.
Ms Sturgeon reminds people to work from home if possible and asks employers to maximise the potential for home working.
She adds that this is likely to be a "fast-moving situation".
Some community transmission in Scotland
Ms Sturgeon says surveillance has been stepped up in recent days and thanks public health teams for the work they are doing to help detect cases of the variant quickly.
Contact tracing is ongoing for the six people who have tested positive for the Omicron variant, but not all have any recent travel history or links with others who have travelled to countries in southern Africa, where the variant was first detected last week.
"This suggests that there might already be some community transmission of this variant in Scotland, but there is no evidence yet that this is sustained nor any evidence that it is widespread at this stage," she says.
'The most challenging development for some time'
Ms Sturgeon says that we should treat the situation seriously and act on a precautionary basis.
She hopes the more we learn, the more our concern can reduce.
But she says that this is "the most challenging development in the course of the pandemic" for some time.
Omicron may be more transmissable - FM
Ms Sturgeon says there is still a lot we do not know about the Omicron variant but that early indications from South Africa suggest it may be more transmissable than the Delta variant.
She adds the WHO says preliminary evidence shows there may be evidence Omnicron may have an increased risk of reinfection.
The FM says there is currently no information that the symptoms are any different or that the disease caused by the variant is more severe.
Nicola Sturgeon: Overall situation is still 'stable'
The first minister opens her statement by confirming the overall Covid situation is stable with cases declining slightly.
She says the Omicron situation is concerning and that she will set out everything we know so far about the situation and the action she intends to take to tackle it.
You can also watch it on BBC Scotland or by clicking on one of the tabs above.
Will the vaccination programme be extended?
The Joint Committee on Vaccine and immunisation (JCVI) is expected to announce later if it will recommend expansion of the Covid booster scheme.
Nine cases of the Omicron variant have been found in the UK so far and Number 10 has set out measures to contain it.
Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it would be "sensible" to cut time between doses and extend boosters to the under-40s.
Boosters are currently offered to over-40s, frontline health or social workers, and those with certain health issues.
Public health expert Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, would like to see moves to vaccinate younger children.
We are likely to hear Nicola Sturgeon discuss the impact of community transmission of the variant.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier told BBC's Good Morning Scotland: "On some of the cases, we are aware that there is no travel history involved.
"So what that tells us is that there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus."
This "opens up further challenges" for interrupting the spread of the virus, he said.
If the variant proves to be "more transmissible than previous incarnations", Mr Swinney said the Scottish government may have to take measures to increase physical distancing.
But the minister said it was too early to say whether Christmas plans would have to be reconsidered.
"We are in a much stronger position because of the vaccination that we have within our society," he added.
"Members of the public have taken part tremendously in the vaccination programme, so we do have very high levels of protection within the population.
"It's what we need to do beyond that which is relevant for the next period ahead."
Analysis
'This variant did surprise us'
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
The variant has been named Omicron by the World Health Organization, following the pattern of Greek code-names like the Alpha and Delta variants.
It is also incredibly heavily mutated.
Prof Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said there was an "unusual constellation of mutations" and that it was "very different" to other variants that have circulated.
"This variant did surprise us, it has a big jump on evolution [and] many more mutations than we expected," he said.
Prof de Oliveira said there were 50 mutations overall and more than 30 on the spike protein, which is the target of most vaccines and the key the virus uses to unlock the doorway into our body's cells.
Zooming in even further to the receptor binding domain (that's the part of the virus that makes first contact with our body's cells), it has 10 mutations compared to just two for the Delta variant that swept the world.
This level of mutation has most likely come from a single patient who was unable to beat the virus.
A lot of mutation doesn't automatically mean: bad.
It is important to know what those mutations are actually doing.
You can also watch it on BBC Scotland or by clicking on one of the tabs above.
Omicron in Scotland: What we know so far
The first minister's briefing comes as six cases of the new Covid Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland - four in NHS Lanarkshire's area and two in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
It is believed there is community transmission of this strain as some of the cases have no travel history.
Contact tracing is taking place to establish the origin of the virus and find anyone else they have come into contact with in recent weeks.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says it is a "worrying time" for the six people with the new variant.
