No indication Omicron is widespread in Scotland

We are likely to hear Nicola Sturgeon discuss the impact of community transmission of the variant.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier told BBC's Good Morning Scotland: "On some of the cases, we are aware that there is no travel history involved.

"So what that tells us is that there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus."

This "opens up further challenges" for interrupting the spread of the virus, he said.

If the variant proves to be "more transmissible than previous incarnations", Mr Swinney said the Scottish government may have to take measures to increase physical distancing.

But the minister said it was too early to say whether Christmas plans would have to be reconsidered.

"We are in a much stronger position because of the vaccination that we have within our society," he added.

"Members of the public have taken part tremendously in the vaccination programme, so we do have very high levels of protection within the population.

"It's what we need to do beyond that which is relevant for the next period ahead."