Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross begins by marking International Violence Against Women day. He says last year saw the largest year-on-year-rise in cases. He asks if the first minister has confidence in her ability to keep the women of Scotland safe.
Ross asks first minister if she can 'keep women safe'
Why was Scotland's vaccine passport expansion dropped?
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
The Scottish government has decided not to expand its vaccine passport scheme to more venues, with opposition parties calling the move a "U-turn".
It had certainly seemed like the mood music was building towards an extension, with both Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney dropping hints in parliament.
The government even published an evidence paper which suggested Scotland faced a binary choice between beefing up the scheme and imposing new lockdown-style measures.
The whole paper read like it was pitched as a justification for extension - and yet ultimately ministers decided against one, for now.
So what was it that changed their minds?
No extension to Scottish vaccine passport scheme
Earlier this week, the first minister announced that Scotland's vaccine passport system will not be extended to more venues.
The first minister had been considering expanding the scheme to cover cinemas, theatres and other hospitality venues.
But she told MSPs that it would not be proportionate to do so, with case numbers having fallen slightly.
People will be allowed to present a negative test rather than proof of two jabs to enter venues that are already covered by the scheme from 6 December.
Welcome to First Minister's Questions
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
Nicola Sturgeon will face MSPs after dismissing speculation about her future.
On Wednesday Ms Sturgeon told BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg she has "no intention of going anywhere".
She vowed she would continue to govern as first minister for the full term of the Scottish Parliament.
You can follow all the action from FMQs using the tabs above.