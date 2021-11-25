First Minister's Questions

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Scottish government has decided not to expand its vaccine passport scheme to more venues, with opposition parties calling the move a "U-turn".

It had certainly seemed like the mood music was building towards an extension, with both Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney dropping hints in parliament.

The government even published an evidence paper which suggested Scotland faced a binary choice between beefing up the scheme and imposing new lockdown-style measures.

The whole paper read like it was pitched as a justification for extension - and yet ultimately ministers decided against one, for now.

So what was it that changed their minds?

