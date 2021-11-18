First Minister's Questions

The Scottish Conservatives accused the first minister of leaving businesses "in the dark" and Labour's Anas Sarwar called on the FM "to accept you got it wrong" in previously not insisting a negative test result should be required alongside a certificate of vaccination.
Questions over government official's death
Labour's health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie is expected to ask the first minister about the death of Scottish government official Andrew Slorance, who died after contracting Covid.
Mr Slorance's wife Louise believes the full details of his illness were concealed to protect the reputation of a troubled hospital.
He went into Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for cancer treatment but his wife believes he caught Covid there as well as another life-threatening infection.
The health board said there had been no attempt to conceal any information from the family.
What could come up today?
It has been a busy few days and there are several topics that may be raised by opposition parties.
On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on the coronavirus response. No changes were made to restrictions but these will be reviewed on Tuesday.
The Scottish Conservatives accused the first minister of leaving businesses "in the dark" and Labour's Anas Sarwar called on the FM "to accept you got it wrong" in previously not insisting a negative test result should be required alongside a certificate of vaccination.
SNP ministers ministers are accused of agreeing to "dodgy deals" after the full value of a multi-million pound deal with a global metals conglomerate was confirmed publicly for the first time. Scottish Labour have taken an interest in this issue.
And allegations of "sleaze" continue across the UK, with events at Westminster and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross referring himself to the parliamentary standards watchdog over undeclared earnings. This might merit a jibe from the first minister.
