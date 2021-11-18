First Minister's Questions

BBC Copyright: BBC

Labour's health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie is expected to ask the first minister about the death of Scottish government official Andrew Slorance, who died after contracting Covid.

Mr Slorance's wife Louise believes the full details of his illness were concealed to protect the reputation of a troubled hospital.

He went into Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for cancer treatment but his wife believes he caught Covid there as well as another life-threatening infection.

The health board said there had been no attempt to conceal any information from the family.