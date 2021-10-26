Covid in Scotland: Travelers can use cheaper tests

SEC Copyright: SEC

Nicola Sturgeon says everyone attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow will be expected to follow the same rules as the general public.

Ms Sturgeon tells MSPs it is "it is inevitably the case" that such a large-scale event "poses a risk of increased Covid transmission" but mitigation measures are in place.

The first minister says delegates will be expected to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces and on public transport.

Everyone arriving in Glasgow from outside the Common Travel Area will also need to show a negative test result before they arrive in the UK.