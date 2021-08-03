Scotland to move 'beyond level zero' next week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has updated parliament on the latest stage of easing of Covid
restrictions.
From Monday (9 August), Scotland
will move beyond the current level 0, lifting most of the
remaining legally imposed restrictions.
This is most notably removing physical distancing
and limits to the size of social gatherings.
It also means that from 9 August, no venues will be
legally required to close.
However, a number of measures will remain
in place.
These include:
1.Face coverings must be worn in all the same indoor
settings. This is likely to be law for some time
to come.
2. Indoor hospitality and
similar venues will continue to collect the contact details of customers.
3.Localised
restrictions will be used if necessary to control outbreaks. Travel
restrictions could also be used.
4.The advice remains
to continue home-working where possible.
5.Large-scale
events will, for a limited period, need to apply for permission. This applies to
outdoor events of more than 5,000 and indoor events of more than 2000.
Rules of self-isolation to change
From 9 August, fully-vaccinated
adults who are identified as a close contact of a positive case will no longer
have to isolate if they return a negative PCR test.
Children aged 5 to 17, who are not vaccinated, will not need to
isolate if they get a negative PCR tests.
Changes in schools
In schools, changes mean that the blanket isolation of
whole classes will no longer be routine. Instead a more targeted approach will
identify close contacts at highest risk of infection.
However teachers and secondary school pupils will still be asked
to wear face coverings in classrooms for the first six weeks of the new term.
All school staff and secondary school pupils will be asked to take a lateral flow test one or two days before they return to school for the new term. They should then take them twice a week after that.
Your questions answered
I've never taken a Covid test because I've never been asked to or offered one. Should I?
Question from Janet in Glasgow
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everyone is now being offered rapid Covid tests which can be taken at home twice per week. You do the test yourself, and the result is available after 30 minutes.
Andrew McRae, policy chairman for the Federation of Small Business (FSB) Scotland, said business leaders would feel "a cocktail of elation and worry" after hearing the statement.
"The removal of the public health restrictions doesn’t guarantee the recovery of either an individual business or a local economy," he said. "Operators now face trading conditions permanently changed by the crisis and new debt that they’ll need to manage in the months and years to come."
More than 200 Scottish pubs to reopen 'for the first time'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Businesses have welcomed the first minister's announcement, including the chief executive of the Scottish Beer and Pub Association Emma McClarkin - who said more than 200 pubs would be able to reopen for the first time.
She said: “This is the confirmation that so many in our sector have been desperate
to hear. It is fantastic news for our pubs which have
suffered more than most sectors over the last 15 months.
"It is estimated that Scotland has lost 285 pubs for good since the start
of the pandemic and hundreds more remaining at risk, with a need
to reduce the tax and regulatory burden that they face."
Your questions answered
Can concerts indoors go ahead now?
Question from Dean in Edinburgh
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Yes, indoor events, such as concerts will be able to make a "careful return", Ms Sturgeon said.
But, she said that for a "limited period" organisers of indoor events of more than 2,000 people (and outdoor events of more than 5,000 people) would have to apply for permission.
This will allow local authorities to check that there are safety measures in place to reduce risk.
Analysis
Analysis: A big moment... but we can't yet declare victory
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
Nicola
Sturgeon is desperate not to call it “freedom” day or to declare “victory” over
the virus but it is a big moment in the pandemic.
From
next Monday most Covid restrictions will end in Scotland - almost 17 months after
the initial lockdown.
That
includes lifting (except in schools) the one metre social distancing rule that
limits capacity in restaurants and on ferries and prevents the operation of
nightclubs.
This
is possible, we’re told, because the rate of new infections and hospital
admissions is starting to decline and the vaccination rate is rising.
The
big difference with England is the measures that will remain in force.
Mask
wearing will continue to be a requirement on public transport and in shops and
for at least the next six weeks in Scottish schools.
The
Conservatives say ongoing restrictions will “hold Scotland back” but the first
minister insists continued caution will ultimately help economic recovery.
Sturgeon 'not convinced' by vaccine passports but open-minded
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur asks the first minister to rule out domestic vaccine passports.
Ms Sturgeon says again that she is far from convinced they are the right thing to do but she does not want to close down the debate at this stage.
"If there is one thing I have learned over these grim, challenging, difficult 18 months it is that, in the face of an infectious virus that kept adapting to make the challenge more difficult, I don't think it is sensible just to rule things out for ideological or other reasons," she says.
Sturgeon 'would impose another lockdown' if lives were at risk
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asks if the first minister is considering imposing another local lockdown or travel ban and how will it be enforced.
He calls Ms Sturgeon's announcement a "mixed bag", but she argues it is "sensible and cautious", accusing the Conservatives of "trying to undermine" her communication at times.
On future lockdowns, she said: "I fervently hope that will not be necessary", adding that the risk of such measures will be minimised if people continue to exercise care and caution.
However, she concludes by saying if she believed a lockdown was necessary to curb an outbreak or new variant that put lives at risk, "no matter how unpopular I would take that decision, because
that’s what I’m elected to do".
Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate - as long as they are fully vaccinated
Schools will no longer have blanket self-isolation of whole classes following a positive Covid test. There will need to be twice-weekly testing of pupils - and staff will need to maintain 1m physical distancing and masks will still be needed in class for the next six weeks
Is there still a need for registering for contact tracing at restaurants and bars?
Question from Daniel in Greenock
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Yes, you will still have to provide your contact details.
The first minister confirmed in her statement that Scotland's contact tracing service - Test & Protect - would continue to
contact-trace positive cases of Covid.
She said there would be an "ongoing requirement for indoor hospitality and similar venues to collect the contact details of customers" to assist with this.
Could small efforts keep virus at bay?
Lisa Summers
BBC Scotland Health Correspondent
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Two weeks after lifting restrictions in
England, the predicted spike of 100,000 new cases a day has not materialised.
That bodes well for Scotland to follow
suit. Scotland was the first part of the UK to see a big surge in cases
at the start of July but since then, the data has been positive and even the
more cautious scientists say it looks good to proceed.
Some experts believe one thing that has
helped is that behaviour has not significantly changed. We are not in contact
with as many people, and many have continued to keep a distance. With
vaccines doing such an amazing job, could small efforts like this be enough to
keep the virus at bay?
What is around the corner is a bit tricky to
predict.
We will see a return to schools and
universities in the next few weeks, coupled with the end of the holiday season
and cooler weather on the horizon. That’s why things like the wearing of
face coverings and an encouragement to work from home will continue for now.
The hope is the worst is behind us, but
Covid has taken us by surprise before - it still could now.
Your questions answered
Are we able to return to the office on 10 August?
Question from Stuart in Melrose
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Not yet, if you can work from home.
The first minister has said that the advice will continue to be work from home where possible.
She said: "We will continue to advise home working
where possible for now.
"I know most businesses are not planning a wholesale
return to the office, while recognising
that a return for some staff will be beneficial to them and their employers.
"It is vital that this gradual approach continues."
She also said the Scottish government was encouraging employers to consider adopting a "hybrid" model of home and
office working - which she said might have "benefits beyond the need to control
a virus."
'Be careful and sensible', says first minister
The first minister ends her statement by saying people still need to be "careful,
cautious and sensible", even as legal restrictions are lifted.
She says she hopes the restrictions that will be lifted next Monday will never have to be reimposed. "But
no-one can guarantee that", she says.
"This virus remains a threat - and as we enter winter,
it may well pose challenges for us again," she says.
Ms Sturgeon adds that when restrictions are lifted it inevitably gives the virus more opportunities
to spread.
"It becomes even more important for us to remember the basic
actions that can reduce risk," she says.
Students asked to take Covid tests twice a week
Guidance for universities and colleges on operating beyond level zero has now been published, Nicola Sturgeon confirms.
Students will be asked to take a PCR test before moving to student accommodation and then asked to test twice a week thereafter.
your questions answered
Send us your questions
From 9 August, fully-vaccinated
adults who are identified as a close contact of a positive case will no longer
have to isolate if they return a negative PCR test.
-
Children aged 5 to 17, who are not vaccinated, will not need to
isolate if they get a negative PCR tests.
-
In schools, changes mean that the blanket isolation of
whole classes will no longer be routine. Instead a more targeted approach will
identify close contacts at highest risk of infection.
-
However teachers and secondary school pupils will still be asked
to wear face coverings in classrooms for the first six weeks of the new term.
-
All school staff and secondary school pupils will be asked to take a lateral flow test one or two days before they return to school for the new term. They should then take them twice a week after that.
- Scottish football stadiums will allow 5,000 fans without prior permission
- Social distancing will be dropped in most settings, meaning more capacity in pubs and restaurants and larger crowds at sporting events and concerts
-
Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate - as long as they are fully vaccinated
-
Schools will no longer have blanket self-isolation of whole classes following a positive Covid test. There will need to be twice-weekly testing of pupils - and staff will need to maintain 1m physical distancing and masks will still be needed in class for the next six weeks
-
Wearing of face coverings in some public spaces will continue
-
The first minister says hospitality and indoor venues will still need to collect the contact details of customers
-
The first minister says a "gradual approach" will be taken to returning workers to offices
-
The possible limited use of Covid status certification for higher-risk venues such as nightclubs is being considered
Advice for immunosuppressed patients
SNP MSP Elena Whitham raises the concerns of the many people who are taking immunosuppressant drugs, which could reduce the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine.
She asks if immunosuppressed people could be given antibody tests to assess the effectiveness of the Covid vaccination.
The first minister says currently the advice is to use antibody tests to improve understanding of Covid.
However clinicians, including GPs, have the discretion to request an antibody test for an individual if they think the result will be of benefit to the clinical management of that patient, she says.
Ms Sturgeon says the vaccine offers significant protection to the general population but there is not yet evidence of how effective it is for people with an impaired immune system.
She says people in this situation should continue to be cautious and take sensible precautions.
Harvie concerned over vaccine passports
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie says he is concerned by the continued emphasis on Covid status certificates - so-called vaccine passports.
He says he is particularly concerned in relation to "high-risk venues" such as nightclubs.
Mr Harvie says vaccine passports raise human rights implications if the ability to live our lives is dependent on our health status.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Mr Harvie is right that vaccines do not eliminate all risk and harm despite being hugely effective.
However, she denies that she is placing "emphasis" on vaccine passports. She says the app being developed will have the Covid status functionality but there are no plans to immediately use it.
"I am highly cautious about Covid passports for all the reasons that Patrick Harvie has set out," she says. "But there is a debate to be had about whether they could play some part."
Stricter rules remain in Scotland's schools
Lucy Whyte
BBC Scotland education correspondent
School restrictions are now tougher than those for the rest of society.
Secondary pupils have to wear a mask at all times and one metre distancing remains between adult staff.
Teachers were given a guarantee that no rules would change on day one but these current restrictions look set to remain for at least six weeks.
It shows a nervousness from the government about large groups of unvaccinated teenagers mixing when term starts - as early as next week for some.
The return of schools last August saw the beginning of an upward trend of cases. Ministers are hoping that holding their nerve now, keeping strict rules for pupils, will prevent history repeating.
Barrier to vaccination must be removed - Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says vaccination has been key to reducing harm from Covid.
"We must maintain the progress and intensity of the programme," he says.
In recent weeks the seven-day average rate of vaccinations has reduced, Mr Sarwar says.
He calls for all barriers to vaccination to be removed - saying there should be more pop-up vaccination centres in hard-to-reach areas and even door-to-door jabs.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the vaccination programme is going "extremely well" but she is looking at all possible ways to get people to access vaccination services.
Sturgeon 'would impose another lockdown' if lives were at risk
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asks if the first minister is considering imposing another local lockdown or travel ban and how will it be enforced.
He calls Ms Sturgeon's announcement a "mixed bag", but she argues it is "sensible and cautious", accusing the Conservatives of "trying to undermine" her communication at times.
On future lockdowns, she said: "I fervently hope that will not be necessary", adding that the risk of such measures will be minimised if people continue to exercise care and caution.
However, she concludes by saying if she believed a lockdown was necessary to curb an outbreak or new variant that put lives at risk, "no matter how unpopular I would take that decision, because that’s what I’m elected to do".
What has the first minister announced?
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed almost all of Scotland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions are to end from 9 August. Here are the main points:
