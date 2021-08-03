Scotland to move 'beyond level zero' next week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has updated parliament on the latest stage of easing of Covid restrictions.

From Monday (9 August), Scotland will move beyond the current level 0, lifting most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions.

This is most notably removing physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings.

It also means that from 9 August, no venues will be legally required to close.

However, a number of measures will remain in place.

These include:

1.Face coverings must be worn in all the same indoor settings. This is likely to be law for some time to come.

2. Indoor hospitality and similar venues will continue to collect the contact details of customers.

3.Localised restrictions will be used if necessary to control outbreaks. Travel restrictions could also be used.

4.The advice remains to continue home-working where possible.

5.Large-scale events will, for a limited period, need to apply for permission. This applies to outdoor events of more than 5,000 and indoor events of more than 2000.

Rules of self-isolation to change

From 9 August, fully-vaccinated adults who are identified as a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to isolate if they return a negative PCR test.

Children aged 5 to 17, who are not vaccinated, will not need to isolate if they get a negative PCR tests.

Changes in schools