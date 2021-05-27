First FMQs of new parliamentary session

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The session will be the first PMQs for Alison Johnstone as the new presiding officer.

When the Green MSP took on the role she said it was "an incredibly important time" for the country.

Ms Johnstone said she wanted to ensure the parliament was a place of open debate - but that it was done in an environment of "mutual tolerance and respect".

She has also warned that she is not afraid to cut long questions short.