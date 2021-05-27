First FMQs of new parliamentary session

The session will be the first PMQs for Alison Johnstone as the new presiding officer. When the Green MSP took on the role she said it was "an incredibly important time" for the country. Ms Johnstone said she wanted to ensure the parliament was a place of open debate - but that it was done in an environment of "mutual tolerance and respect". She has also warned that she is not afraid to cut long questions short.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New presiding officer wants 'tolerance and respect'
The session will be the first PMQs for Alison Johnstone as the new presiding officer.
When the Green MSP took on the role she said it was "an incredibly important time" for the country.
Ms Johnstone said she wanted to ensure the parliament was a place of open debate - but that it was done in an environment of "mutual tolerance and respect".
She has also warned that she is not afraid to cut long questions short.
Talks between SNP and Greens 'at very early stage'
Talks over a possible deal between the Scottish Greens and the SNP are at a very early stage and will take months to complete, Green co-leader Lorna Slater has said.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that formal talks had begun over a "co-operation agreement" which could see Green MSPs enter government.
However, Ms Slater said an agenda for the talks had not yet been drawn up and that the process could run right through the summer recess until Holyrood returns for the autumn term.
The Lothians MSP told BBC Scotland that it was "very exciting that we have a new kind of politics on the table", but stressed that "we are at the absolute start of the process".
You can read more here.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to the live coverage of the first FMQs of the new Scottish parliamentary session.
Nicola Sturgeon will be giving an update at Holyrood on the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, before taking questions from opposition leaders and MSPs.
It will also be the debut first minister's questions for new presiding officer, the Greens' Alison Johnstone.
You can follow the latest developments here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.