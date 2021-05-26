Scottish government statement on priorities

What you get will be a mix of
Nicola Sturgeon is scheduled to spell out her immediate priorities for the Scottish government in a statement to Holyrood.
The first minister is expected to place recovery from the pandemic front and centre, including plans for tackling the NHS backlog and legislation for a new National Care Service.
Ms Sturgeon is also set to underline her determination to stage a second referendum on independence within the lifetime of the new parliament.
What can we expect to hear?
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
What you get will be a mix of commitments for the whole parliament, like trying to make a decisive shift toward becoming a net-zero carbon nation or setting up a National Care Service, which is a major change in policy and will take much of this parliament to achieve.
Some of the steps will be taken in the first 100 days of this administration towards these achievements. So when it comes to the National Care Service, we are promised the legislation that would be necessary, and consultation on that legislation, would start in the next few months.
Documents in each area can be expected in the short term, for example publishing an NHS recovery plan to spell out how activity will be increased to tackle the backlog of cases.
When it comes to economic recovery, investing £45m to try to boost training and incentivise employers to recruit are the sort of things we would expect to hear more about.
Nicola Sturgeon is scheduled to spell out her immediate priorities for the Scottish government in a statement to Holyrood.
The first minister is expected to place recovery from the pandemic front and centre, including plans for tackling the NHS backlog and legislation for a new National Care Service.
Ms Sturgeon is also set to underline her determination to stage a second referendum on independence within the lifetime of the new parliament.
You can follow updates from her statement right here on this live page.